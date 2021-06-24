This Bank Gives An Opportunity To Buy Properties At Cheaper Rates: Know Details Here

In a good opportunity for all those who are looking to buy new properties, the country’s second-largest government bank – Punjab National Bank (PNB) has come up with a “Mega e-auction” to provide a chance to prospective buyers to purchase the properties at a cheaper cost than the market price. PNB is organizing the online auction Today, (June 24). In this mega e-auction, you can get houses, shops and lands for farming at low rates. It has invited all the bidders to participate in the auction.

The bank is auctioning 13,014 residential properties. Apart from this, there are 2,796 commercial properties, 1,373 industrial properties, 104 agricultural properties for sale and are being auctioned by the bank.

In a tweet, PNB shared the information about the auction. It asked the bidders to visit the e-Bikray portal (https://ibapi.in) to know more about the auction.

Mark your calendars!Participate in PNB's Mega e- Auction to get reasonable prices for residential and commercial property. To know more, visit e-Bikray Portal: https://t.co/N1l10s1hyq e-Auction date: 24th June, 2021 pic.twitter.com/CEykdhwNqd — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) June 22, 2021

In order to participate in the e-auction, the bidders will have to fulfil the following conditions.

· The bidder has to register on the e-auction platform of PNB using his mobile number and email-id.

· Bidders have to upload the required KYC documents. KYC documents will be verified by the e-auction service provider. This may take at least two working days.

· After this, you have to transfer the amount using the challan generated on the e-auction platform. You can use NEFT for online payment or off-line transfer.

Interested registered bidders can place a bid online on the e-auction platform after fulfilling the above three conditions

Banks confiscate the properties and lands of individuals who fail to repay their loans taken from a bank. These properties are then auctioned on a regular basis to recover the pending dues.

The bank gives information including freehold or leasehold, location, measurement of the property in the public notice issued for auction. If you want to buy a property through e-auction, then you can go to the bank and get any kind of information about the process and related property.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here