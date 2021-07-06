This Govt Scheme Will Fetch You Rs 6,000 Per Year; Know Details

Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was started by the Modi Government keeping in mind the small and marginal farmers of the country. Under this scheme, the government provides financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to the farmers in three instalments in a year. An amount of Rs 2,000 is transferred in the account of farmers after every four months. So far, money has been sent to the farmers’ account in eight instalments. The eligible farmers have to register on the official website (https://pmksan.gov.in/) to get the benefits of the scheme.

Eligibility

Farmers who want to register for the scheme should have their Aadhar card linked with the bank account. However, this condition is not applicable for farmers in Assam, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir. Under PM Kisan Yojana, only those farmers who have 2 hectares i.e. 5 acres of agriculture land in their names will get this benefit.

Documents needed for registration

Documents related to agricultural land, an Aadhar card, bank account, address proof and a passport size photograph are required for registration.

How to check your name in the beneficiary list

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi https://pmksan.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the option of ‘Farmers Corner’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘Beneficiaries List’ and select the state, district, sub-district, block and village

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Report’ and you will get the complete list of beneficiaries in which you can check your name

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year released the eighth instalment of over Rs 19,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer-beneficiaries under the scheme. On December 1, 2018, the scheme became operational. Farmers living both in urban and rural areas are eligible to get the benefits of the scheme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here