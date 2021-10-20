This New UNI Pay 1/3rd Card Lets You Make Payment in 3 Instalments With no Charges

The Uniorbit Technologies (UNI), in partnership with RBL Bank, State Bank of Mauritius and Liquilons, has launched a special card. The new UNI Pay 1/3rd Card is a unique card with Buy Now Pay Later Facility. It will allow cardholders to pay all the expenses incurred in a month in 3 equal monthly instalments without any interest or surcharge. The company is providing free special service for a lifetime till January 31, 2022.

The UNI card is a Visa-branded card that will eliminate the problems during online and offline payments. This card can be used at all online websites or merchant outlets that accept Visa cards.

Founder and CEO, UNI Nitin Gupta said, “The card is currently free for a lifetime till January 31, 2022. After that, the charge will be applied. Hence, customers who download the UNI App till 31st January 2022 will have lifetime freebies and new customers will be charged thereafter. Change in the policy can be expected and we can extend the timeline.”

The UNI pay 1/3 card is the first such card that allows payment in instalments without any extra charge. For example, if your monthly credit card bill is Rs 3000, you are required to pay the total amount in one go. But if you use the UNI pay 1/3 Card, you can pay this amount in three instalments of Rs 1000 each in the first, second and third month.

Credit cardholders are compulsorily required to pay late payment fees with a high interest rate when credit card bills are not paid on time. The credit card company charges a late payment fee but this new UNI Pay 1/3rd Card is a unique card with Buy Now Pay Later facility.

If the cardholder is willing to make full payment, the company will give a 1% discount/cashback.

