This Old 5 Rupee Coin can Get you Rs 5 Lakh Online, Here's How

What can you buy with a Rs 5 coin? A few candies or a small packet of biscuits, maybe? But, if you have this special coin that we are talking about, you can fetch Rs 5 lakh online. Coin collection is a hobby for many, and this hobby seems to have become a ticket to big bucks recently. Online platforms like OLX, Quickr are flooded with postings where buyers are ready to pay even in lakhs for some limited-edition special coins. One such posting was recently spotted on Quickr where a Rs 5 coin has been listed for Rs 5 lakh.

However, this is not some ordinary coin. This rare coin is part of a lot of coins released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization in 1995. So, if you have this 26-year-old coin in your collection, you may also create a listing a try your luck in earning big bucks.

Here’s how you can sell your coin collection online on Quickr

There are several options where you can sell your coin online. One such platform is Quickr

- Log on to Quickr.com

- Now, register yourself as a seller by providing details like name, email, mobile number and other information.

- Click pictures of the coins you wish to sell

- Create a list and enter the description and location.

- Quote your expected price.

- In case of a buyers contacts you, negotiate pricing with them and complete the exchange.

In other such listings, a one rupee silver coin featuring Queen Victoria from the pre-independence era was listed at Rs 2 lakh, while another British era coin featuring George V King Emperor 1918 was posted with a price tag of Rs 9 lakh. If you have such rare coin collection, you may also try platform like CoinBazzar and create your account by furnishing required details.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently cautioned the general public on against fraudsters using the name and logo of Reserve Bank of India seeking charges, and commission or taxes from the public in online transactions of buying and selling old bank notes and coins. “Reserve Bank of India has also not authorised any institution/firm/ person etc. to collect charges/commission on its behalf in such transactions," RBI said in its notification. Cautioning the general public, the RBI said asked all “not to fall prey to fictitious offers of buying/selling of old banknotes and coins."

