This Old Rs 1 Coin can Earn you Rs 10 Crore Online. Know the Process

Old currency notes and coins have a high demand in the online market and people are willing to pay an exuberant sum of money to get their hands on it. Now, Re 1 coin was recently auctioned for Rs 10 crore in an online bid. Yes! you read that right. While the coin was a rare one, the exorbitant price paid for it may surprise you. The special Re 1 coin was issued in the year 1885 during the British rule in India. This pre-Independence is nothing less than a confirmed lottery tick to a jackpot. So, if you are also someone who likes to collect old coins and currency, it’s time to scan your collection for this special currency. Your fascination with coin collection might give you a chance to earn lakhs and crores while sitting at the comfort of your home.

There are several websites where people can create profiles and list their coin collections for sale. One such website is CoinBazzar where you can register by providing basic details like name, email address and phone number. Once the listing goes online, interested buyers will contact you directly and the price can be negotiated directly.

However, this is not the first time that ancient coin has attracted such heavy bids from interested buyers. Earlier in June this year, a 1933 coin in the USA was sold for a record-breaking bid of $18.9 million (Rs 138 crore) during an auction in New York. While the coin had a face value of just $ 20 (Rs 1,400), the bid for it ended at Rs 138 crore. The old coin was seen encased during a media preview at the auction at Sotheby’s in New York City.

Notes with the ‘786’ serial number also attracted a lot of attention from coin collecting enthusiasts. These notes are considered lucky by many people whoare ready to pay hefty amounts to get its possession. In some cases, the bids went up to Rs 3 lakh.

