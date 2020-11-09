This Week: McDonald’s Earns, Job Openings, Disney Earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

NOT SO APPETIZING

Wall Street anticipates another downbeat quarterly report card from McDonalds.

The worlds largest burger chain is expected to report lower third-quarter earnings and revenue from a year earlier. That would echo the companys results in the previous two quarters. McDonalds has been trying to regain its footing during the pandemic, which left many of its dining rooms sparsely filled or empty, though drive-thrus continued to operate. McDonalds serves up its latest quarterly results Monday.

JOB MARKET BELLWETHER

Economists expect that U.S. employers advertised slightly more jobs in September.

They project the Labor Department will report Tuesday that U.S. job postings rose to about 6.5 million in September, up from about 6.49 million in August. The number of job postings has been mostly rising since falling to just under 5 million in April, the lowest level since 2015, when much of the economy shut down.

JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

April 4.99

May 5.37

June 6.00

July 6.69

Aug. 6.49

Sept. (est.) 6.50

Source: FactSet

MOUSE HOUSE

Walt Disney delivers its latest quarterly results Thursday.

Analysts predict the media giant slid to a loss in its fiscal fourth quarter that ended in September. Disney has struggled this year amid a sharp decline in revenue as the pandemic led to theme park closures and the postponement of several of the companys movies. To cope, Disney recently said it would reorganize its business to focus even more on Disney Plus, its video streaming service.

