Thomas Cook Collapse May Prevent High-spending International Tourists From Visiting India
Thomas Cook sends a lot of tourists to India from countries such as UK, Germany and France. These countries, where Thomas Cook has good presence, are the key source markets for India.
File image
New Delhi: With British travel giant Thomas Cook going belly up, India's inbound travel could be severely hit and hence adverse impact on foreign exchange (forex) earning too in the months to come.
Travel industry sources said that Thomas Cook sends a lot of high-spending tourists to India from countries such as UK, Germany and France. Countries like UK, Germany and Italy, where Thomas Cook has good presence, are the key source markets for India.
"The shutdown of Thomas Cook would certainly impact inbound travel. The whole travel industry is struggling," said Harjinder Singh, Director of Delhi-based 24*7 Travels.com.
As per the latest official data, UK's share into India's total foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) was 8.01 per cent in August, 2019.
Among the top European source markets, German tourists accounted for 1.85 per cent of the total FTAs in the previous month. The total FTAs in August 2019 were 7,98,587 as compared to 7,86,003 in August 2018 registering a growth of 1.6 per cent.
With global slowdown casting its shadow on travel business, the FTA growth is likely to be tepid in coming months. With one of the world's top travel firm Thomas Cook going bankrupt, the travel business is certainly going to see tough time.
While Thomas Cook India is a completely separate entity from Thomas Cook UK post acquisition in 2012 by Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings, reaching out each wary customer following the recent development would not be easy for the Indian firm.
"With the recent developments relating to the iconic British Travel Company, Thomas Cook PLC, being reported in the media, it is imperative to highlight that Thomas Cook India Group is a completely different entity since August 2012 when it was acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings (Fairfax), a Canada-based multinational with varied interests across the globe as well as in India," Thomas Cook India said in a statement allaying fears of its clients and customers.
An industry insider, however, said it is a big task for Thomas Cook India to convince common people that it is not related to the ailing UK travel firm.
He further said that most of the organized players in the travel sector was struggling due to slowdown as travel spend is the first thing people put a break on when going is tough. Besides, the demand has already been low and the same reflects in the FTA data compiled by the government.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,257.25
|4.81
|ICICI Bank
|446.30
|6.90
|Axis Bank
|725.50
|6.64
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,897.85
|4.64
|HDFC
|2,162.00
|5.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,527.65
|8.13
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,899.20
|4.77
|ICICI Bank
|445.20
|6.67
|Bajaj Finance
|4,027.85
|8.70
|HDFC Bank
|1,258.45
|4.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|450.85
|11.64
|Bajaj Finance
|4,023.75
|8.69
|Larsen
|1,528.50
|8.29
|Adani Ports
|410.95
|7.95
|Asian Paints
|1,802.75
|7.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|4,027.85
|8.70
|Larsen
|1,527.65
|8.13
|Asian Paints
|1,804.25
|7.89
|ITC
|254.70
|6.95
|Axis Bank
|727.05
|6.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|271.60
|-9.89
|Infosys
|764.35
|-5.05
|Power Grid Corp
|188.30
|-4.03
|Tata Motors
|127.90
|-4.02
|NTPC
|116.05
|-3.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|765.10
|-4.97
|Tata Motors
|127.85
|-4.16
|Power Grid Corp
|188.35
|-4.07
|NTPC
|115.80
|-3.42
|TCS
|2,014.75
|-2.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Are Apps on Your iPhone Requesting For Bluetooth? iOS 13 Reveals The Secrets
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Saturday Night Expectation vs Reality Post
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships