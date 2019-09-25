Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Thomas Cook's German Arm Declares Insolvency, Says Step Taken to Seek Independence from Parent Company

Thomas Cook's German subsidiary employs around 2,000 people, service sector union Verdi said.

AFP

Updated:September 25, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Thomas Cook's German Arm Declares Insolvency, Says Step Taken to Seek Independence from Parent Company
A logo of Thomas Cook. (Reuters)
Loading...

Frankfurt: The German arm of bankrupt British tour operator Thomas Cook declared insolvency Wednesday, saying the step was necessary to detach it from its parent company.

"Discussions with investors and partners have shown that the German unit... has a chance of a future," the company said in a statement.

But it was "forced to file for bankruptcy with the effect of detaching it from the complex financial linkages and liabilities" of the parent company, it added.

Thomas Cook's German subsidiary employs around 2,000 people, service sector union Verdi said.

The worker representatives added that it was a "harsh blow for workers and their families", despite the fact that the company had been "well run" in Germany.

"Everything must now be done to make continued operations possible and preserve jobs," Verdi added.

"The aim of the restructuring is to continue the profitable business of the German operator, which was for a long time burdened by the weak performance of Thomas Cook in Britain, and Brexit," the company said.

German customers presently on holidays booked through Thomas Cook will be covered by Thomas Cook's insurer Zurich Insurance, the DRV tour operators' association said.

The German branch's bid to keep going matches a move by the French division on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Austrian unit said Wednesday it was also planning to file for bankruptcy "in the course of the day".

Separately, Berlin has granted Thomas Cook group's profitable German airline Condor a loan of 380 million euros (USD 418 million) to continue flying, as it seeks to chart its own course separately from the parent company.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,593.52 -503.62 ( -1.29%)

NIFTY 50

11,440.20 -148.00 ( -1.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.25 -7.39
BPCL 465.20 0.85
Maruti Suzuki 6,638.50 -5.29
HDFC 2,069.95 -2.82
Axis Bank 694.95 -1.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Varun Beverages 624.45 -2.40
AU Small Financ 643.75 -3.40
Zee Entertain 271.90 -2.65
Kotak Mahindra 1,600.50 -1.08
Maruti Suzuki 6,641.50 -5.25
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 198.75 4.36
TCS 2,088.45 2.14
NTPC 116.90 1.52
IOC 140.70 1.44
BPCL 465.20 0.85
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 198.75 4.39
TCS 2,087.80 2.13
NTPC 117.10 1.74
HCL Tech 1,054.95 0.73
Reliance 1,279.80 0.10
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.25 -7.39
Tata Motors 123.05 -6.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,638.50 -5.29
Eicher Motors 17,600.10 -4.53
M&M 534.70 -4.30
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.15 -7.37
Tata Motors 123.00 -6.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,641.50 -5.25
Yes Bank 53.70 -4.19
M&M 535.00 -4.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram