Three Milk Unions After Amul to Become Billion Dollar Organisations

Banas Dairy, Amul-Fed Dairy (a GCMMF unit) and Amul Dairy are expected to become billion dollar entities by March 31, this year. The benchmark was hit by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) (marketers of brand Amul) 12 years ago.

In a report published by The Times of India, both Banas and Amul, who had started operations in Gujarat, have expanded their business in areas outside the state as well. In January this year, the Banas Dairy’s highest collection was of 73.75 lakh litres per day, which is the highest procured milk by any dairy union in Asia.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation managing director RS Sodhi credited growth of the industry to the fact that a good procurement price is paid to the dairy farmers. Furthermore, according to the report Amul’s worth itself is expected to be $ 7.1 billion, while 18 member unions are likely to touch the Rs 50,000 crore mark by the end the financial year. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation as of now is running 84 dairy processing plants in and outside the state.

Things however have not always been in favour of dairy farmers in Gujarat. Last year in October, the Government was in final stages of the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) when 15 Lakh postcards were sent by women milk producers from Gujarat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene in the matter.

As per the RCEP, there would be a free-trade agreement between ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This would have led to foreign surplus milk being dumped in India, impacting domestic milk prices.

In November the Prime Minister announced that the country is pulling out from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

