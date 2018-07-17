English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Thyssenkrupp Advisory Board Chief Quits After Tata Deal
Thyssenkrupp has been under pressure from activist investors such as investment firm Cevian, an 18 percent shareholder.
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
Berlin: German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp on Monday announced the resignation of the chairman of its advisory board after a dispute with shareholders.
Ulrich Lehner, 72, had publicly supported Heinrich Hiesinger, who resigned unexpectedly earlier this month following a merger of Thyssenkrupp's steelmaking business with India's Tata, creating Europe's second biggest steelmaker.
Thyssenkrupp has been under pressure from activist investors such as investment firm Cevian, an 18 percent shareholder, and business daily Handelsblatt reported Lehner was one of two advisory board members to have voted against the Tata merger.
Lehner told German press last week that activist shareholders had inflicted "psychological terrorism" on Hiesinger.
Also Watch
Ulrich Lehner, 72, had publicly supported Heinrich Hiesinger, who resigned unexpectedly earlier this month following a merger of Thyssenkrupp's steelmaking business with India's Tata, creating Europe's second biggest steelmaker.
Thyssenkrupp has been under pressure from activist investors such as investment firm Cevian, an 18 percent shareholder, and business daily Handelsblatt reported Lehner was one of two advisory board members to have voted against the Tata merger.
Lehner told German press last week that activist shareholders had inflicted "psychological terrorism" on Hiesinger.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,697.00
|-54.25
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1,331.25
|-1.60
|-0.12
|Reliance
|1,080.40
|+4.20
|+0.39
|Tata Steel
|523.75
|+4.50
|+0.87
|PC Jeweller
|87.15
|-2.05
|-2.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,696.60
|-57.25
|-3.26
|SIS
|1,110.00
|-40.60
|-3.53
|PC Jeweller
|87.40
|-1.50
|-1.69
|Infosys
|1,332.00
|-1.05
|-0.08
|Tata Steel
|524.35
|+5.05
|+0.97
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|273.75
|+9.40
|+3.56
|IOC
|161.70
|+4.20
|+2.67
|Sun Pharma
|546.00
|+12.05
|+2.26
|ICICI Bank
|264.45
|+5.20
|+2.01
|GAIL
|362.25
|+6.45
|+1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|545.90
|+12.95
|+2.43
|Tata Motors
|256.45
|+4.90
|+1.95
|ICICI Bank
|264.30
|+5.00
|+1.93
|Wipro
|287.50
|+4.40
|+1.55
|M&M
|911.70
|+11.30
|+1.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,697.00
|-54.25
|-3.10
|Bharti Airtel
|341.80
|-5.60
|-1.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,893.00
|-29.75
|-1.55
|Bajaj Finance
|2,449.50
|-22.80
|-0.92
|NTPC
|154.35
|-1.25
|-0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,698.55
|-55.30
|-3.15
|IndusInd Bank
|1,893.15
|-30.15
|-1.57
|Bharti Airtel
|341.85
|-4.35
|-1.26
|NTPC
|154.35
|-1.35
|-0.87
|HDFC
|1,980.85
|-10.70
|-0.54
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Katrina Kaif's Intense Look With This Post; See Here
- Communist-run Cuba Starts Rolling Out Internet on Mobile Phones
- Amazon Workers to go on Strike in Germany; Demand Better Working Conditions
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Britney Spears Suffers a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During Piece of Me Concert