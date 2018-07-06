English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Thyssenkrupp Shares Jump After CEO Offers to Quit in Less Than a Week After Deal with Tata Steel
Hiesinger's resignation offer, less than a week after he sealed a landmark joint venture deal with Tata Steel, creates a power vacuum at Thyssenkrupp as it prepares to present a new strategy to satisfy shareholder demands for a revamp of the group.
File photo of Heinrich Hiesinger. (Image: Reuters)
Duesseldorf/Frankfurt: Shares in Thyssenkrupp rose on Friday after Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger unexpectedly offered to step down, with investors hoping his departure could clear the way for a more radical restructuring of the group.
The stock rose 4.8 percent to 22.53 euros in early trade, making it the top performer on the STOXX Europe 600 index.
Hiesinger's resignation offer, less than a week after he sealed a landmark joint venture deal with Tata Steel, creates a power vacuum at Thyssenkrupp as it prepares to present a new strategy to satisfy shareholder demands for a revamp of the group.
Activist shareholders Cevian and Elliott have both criticised Thyssenkrupp's performance under Hiesinger, with shares down 28 percent since he took office in January 2011.
The company's supervisory board is due to meet later on Friday to take a decision on Hiesinger's request.
It was not immediately clear whether it would also appoint an interim CEO to take over until it found a suitable successor. Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff is seen as a possible candidate to take over for the moment.
"Now there is an opportunity to develop a new strategy, to advance restructuring and to reposition the group," said Ingo Speich, fund manager at Union Investment, which holds about $28.5 million worth of Thyssenkrupp stock.
"A successor should therefore add a new perspective rather than hold onto the existing strategy," he added.
TOUGH DECISION
The resignation was the fourth by a German blue-chip company's CEO in as many months, after the chiefs of Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen and Beiersdorf.
Hiesinger, 58, presided over Thyssenkrupp's protracted exit from its volatile steel business and simplified the steel-to-submarines group's structure.
But he recently ran into opposition from key shareholders over what the future of the group should look like.
Shareholder criticism also mounted following a joint venture deal with Tata Steel agreed over the weekend, with some saying the terms were not favourable enough and that Hiesinger could have sought a better deal.
"This decision was not easy for me, quite the contrary," Hiesinger said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.
"I am deliberately taking this step to allow for a fundamental discussion about the future development of Thyssenkrupp," he added.
Also Watch
The stock rose 4.8 percent to 22.53 euros in early trade, making it the top performer on the STOXX Europe 600 index.
Hiesinger's resignation offer, less than a week after he sealed a landmark joint venture deal with Tata Steel, creates a power vacuum at Thyssenkrupp as it prepares to present a new strategy to satisfy shareholder demands for a revamp of the group.
Activist shareholders Cevian and Elliott have both criticised Thyssenkrupp's performance under Hiesinger, with shares down 28 percent since he took office in January 2011.
The company's supervisory board is due to meet later on Friday to take a decision on Hiesinger's request.
It was not immediately clear whether it would also appoint an interim CEO to take over until it found a suitable successor. Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff is seen as a possible candidate to take over for the moment.
"Now there is an opportunity to develop a new strategy, to advance restructuring and to reposition the group," said Ingo Speich, fund manager at Union Investment, which holds about $28.5 million worth of Thyssenkrupp stock.
"A successor should therefore add a new perspective rather than hold onto the existing strategy," he added.
TOUGH DECISION
The resignation was the fourth by a German blue-chip company's CEO in as many months, after the chiefs of Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen and Beiersdorf.
Hiesinger, 58, presided over Thyssenkrupp's protracted exit from its volatile steel business and simplified the steel-to-submarines group's structure.
But he recently ran into opposition from key shareholders over what the future of the group should look like.
Shareholder criticism also mounted following a joint venture deal with Tata Steel agreed over the weekend, with some saying the terms were not favourable enough and that Hiesinger could have sought a better deal.
"This decision was not easy for me, quite the contrary," Hiesinger said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.
"I am deliberately taking this step to allow for a fundamental discussion about the future development of Thyssenkrupp," he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Breaking Toons: Kejriwal Shows Who’s the Boss
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Breaking Toons: Kejriwal Shows Who’s the Boss
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Varroc Engineer
|1,055.20
|+88.20
|+9.12
|Reliance
|980.90
|+16.40
|+1.70
|TCS
|1,918.00
|+37.70
|+2.00
|Yes Bank
|353.50
|+4.85
|+1.39
|Infosys
|1,274.70
|-9.30
|-0.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Varroc Engineer
|1,055.00
|+88.00
|+9.10
|Bajaj Auto
|3,025.05
|+55.25
|+1.86
|NTPC
|151.50
|-0.60
|-0.39
|ICICI Bank
|269.50
|-2.10
|-0.77
|PC Jeweller
|130.85
|+4.35
|+3.44
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|269.60
|+13.15
|+5.13
|Hero Motocorp
|3,650.40
|+144.65
|+4.13
|Tata Motors
|271.55
|+10.00
|+3.82
|Grasim
|991.00
|+22.40
|+2.31
|TCS
|1,918.00
|+37.70
|+2.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,652.35
|+149.65
|+4.27
|Tata Motors
|271.55
|+10.05
|+3.84
|Adani Ports
|368.75
|+7.05
|+1.95
|Bajaj Auto
|3,025.05
|+55.25
|+1.86
|TCS
|1,918.80
|+37.10
|+1.97
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|635.95
|-10.70
|-1.65
|Bharti Infratel
|299.70
|-3.75
|-1.24
|Zee Entertain
|545.35
|-6.45
|-1.17
|Sun Pharma
|561.50
|-5.45
|-0.96
|Cipla
|620.10
|-6.45
|-1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,274.85
|-9.65
|-0.75
|ICICI Bank
|269.55
|-2.05
|-0.75
|Sun Pharma
|561.80
|-3.90
|-0.69
|Wipro
|263.60
|-1.40
|-0.53
|NTPC
|151.50
|-0.60
|-0.39
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter