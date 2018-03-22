GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Time Has Come for Rethink on Ownership of PSBs, Says CEA Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian on Thursday regretted that recent banking frauds, including the one at Punjab National Bank (PNB), have resulted in a setback to efforts being made to resolve the bad loan problem under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2018, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Time Has Come for Rethink on Ownership of PSBs, Says CEA Arvind Subramanian
File photo of Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.
New Delhi: Pitching for radical reforms in the banking sector, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian on Thursday said that time has come for rethinking on the ownership of public sector banks (PSBs) in India.

Subramanian also regretted that recent banking frauds, including the one at Punjab National Bank (PNB), have resulted in a setback to efforts being made to resolve the bad loan problem under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

"I think we are now coming more and more to the view that if you want this problem (spate of frauds in PSBs) not to recur in the future, then we can't throw money in a black hole.

"My own strong view is that we need to rethink on public sector ownership of banks," he said while interacting with the students of Delhi School of Economics (DSE).

Subramanian said that going forward, "We need to have radical agenda for reform of the banking sector if we want these things not happen in future."

The CEA said that to address the twin balance sheet challenge, the government had taken two very important steps- the IBC process for cleaning up of corporate balance sheet and the recapitalisation of banks.

"But I think, to be honest, all those efforts received set back due to all the news (banking frauds) that happened recently," Subramanian said, adding that India needs a fresh round of measures to overcome twin balance sheet challenges.

Asked to comment on recent statement made by Nobel laureate Paul Krugman about lack of manufacturing jobs in India, the CEA admitted that it is true that the country missed manufacturing bus 25-30 years ago.

"But if you look at the world of future. I am not sure whether manufacturing sector will be same employment generator as it was in the past,"Subramanian said, adding that sectors like construction, agriculture and services can be more employment generators in changing scenario.

Subramanian noted that India cannot grow solely based on domestic demand.

"In the post war period of 70 years, no country has grown 8-10 per cent for 30-40 years based on internal demand. India could be exceptional but history is against India," he argued.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,006.27 -129.91 ( -0.39%)

Nifty 50

10,114.75 -40.50 ( -0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 908.15 +11.25 +1.25
Jubilant Food 2,275.00 +67.65 +3.06
ICICI Bank 283.25 -5.95 -2.06
Tata Steel 580.90 -1.35 -0.23
SBI 241.55 -6.45 -2.60
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Quess Corp 1,030.00 -0.35 -0.03
Bharat Forge 700.25 -3.15 -0.45
Reliance 907.30 +10.95 +1.22
Bajaj Finance 1,694.70 -7.65 -0.45
PC Jeweller 342.15 -2.70 -0.78
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 291.80 +6.05 +2.12
ONGC 178.90 +3.35 +1.91
Tata Motors 338.20 +4.35 +1.30
Reliance 908.15 +11.25 +1.25
IndusInd Bank 1,753.10 +21.65 +1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 178.70 +3.25 +1.85
Tata Motors 338.20 +4.30 +1.29
IndusInd Bank 1,753.75 +22.25 +1.29
Reliance 907.30 +10.95 +1.22
Tata Motors (D) 190.65 +1.95 +1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 414.70 -15.95 -3.70
HPCL 342.85 -10.45 -2.96
SBI 241.55 -6.45 -2.60
Wipro 288.45 -6.80 -2.30
ICICI Bank 283.25 -5.95 -2.06
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 241.60 -6.10 -2.46
M&M 729.80 -15.95 -2.14
Wipro 289.25 -6.30 -2.13
ICICI Bank 283.55 -6.05 -2.09
Maruti Suzuki 8,699.00 -178.15 -2.01
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You