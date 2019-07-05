Titan Share Price Live: Titan Share Opens at 1,283 Ahead of Budget 2019

Titan shares open at 1,283.50 on Friday. The stocks fell by 0.20 percent ahead of the Union Budget.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Re 1 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,164.00 on 25 April 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 731.70 on 9 October 2018.

Titan shares have climbed over 48% in the last one year compared with a 12% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The promoter holding in the company stood at 52.91%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 26.62% and 20.47%, respectively.

Titan reported a marginal rise of 4.42% in its net profit at Rs 294.58 crore for the quarter ended March as compared to Rs 282.12 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 20.08% to Rs 4,727.18 crore for the quarter compared with Rs 3,936.77 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 2019, the company reported a rise of 18.19% in its net profit at Rs 1,374.36 crore compared with Rs 1,162.87 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 22.27% at Rs 19,248.47 crore for year under review as compared with Rs 15,742.25 crore for year ended March 2018.