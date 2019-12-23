Jharkhand result tally
Titan, Tata Motors, Yes Bank and RIL Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Titan Co. Ltd shares gained 2.2%, UltraTech Cement Ltd was down 0.4% and Nestle India Ltd shares fell 1.6% after the three stocks were added to the benchmark BSE Sensex from today, i.e. 23 December.
A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Titan, UltraTech, Nestle India: Titan Co. Ltd shares gained 2.2%, UltraTech Cement Ltd was down 0.4% and Nestle India Ltd shares fell 1.6% after the three stocks were added to the benchmark BSE Sensex from today, i.e. 23 December.
Tata Motors, Vedanta, Yes Bank: Tata Motors was down nearly 1%, Vedanta jumped 2.3% and Yes Bank was up 1.7% after the stocks were removed from the BSE Sensex from today.
RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares dropped 2.6% after the company mounted a strong counter to the government petition in the Delhi High Court (HC) seeking to block its $15-billion deal with Saudi Aramco, saying the petition is an abuse of process as no arbitration award has fixed any final liability of dues on the company.
Tata Global Beverages: Tata Global Beverages Ltd shares rose 3.3% after the company announced the appointment of Sunil D’Souza as its managing director and CEO.
Britannia: Britannia Industries Ltd shares inched down 0.7% after the company announced redemption of commercial papers of Rs 500 crore issued on 4 April.
Cadila Healthcare: Cadila Healthcare Ltd shares fell 1% after the US FDA issued no observations to the Ahmedabad unit after their inspection on 16-20 December.
NBCC: NBCC (India) Ltd shares gained 1.1% after the company received a letter of intent from HIL (India) to provide project management consultancy services for development of 5.12 acres land parcel.
Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shares were up 2.8% after the company entered into definitive agreement with Blackstone for divesting entire stake in Mariana Infra.
-
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,571.40
|-1.73
|Yes Bank
|49.65
|-3.40
|SBI
|332.40
|-1.61
|Tata Steel
|462.15
|0.25
|Axis Bank
|743.15
|0.45
