Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Titan, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Tech Mahindra Ltd shares gained 1.4% after net profit rose 17.2% to Rs 1,124 crore in the September quarter compared with the previous quarter.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tech Mahindra Launches New Business Unit For Video Services in 5G (Image: Reuters)
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stocks were trading in the negative zone on Wednesday on weak Asian cues. At 10:14 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 171.72 points, or 0.4%, to 40,076.51, while the Nifty 50 index slipped 48 points, or 0.4%, to 11,869.15.

Titan, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and J&K Bank were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Titan: Titan Co. Ltd shares dived over 9% after its Q2 net profit inched up by a tepid 1.8% to Rs 320.2 crore compared with a year ago.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Ltd shares gained 1.4% after net profit rose 17.2% to Rs 1,124 crore in the September quarter compared with the previous quarter.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Ltd shares were trading down 1% ahead of the announcement of the earnings for the (Q2) second quarter ended September later in the day. Other major companies to announce Q2 results today include Lupin, Cipla, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Fortis Healthcare, Godrej Consumer Products, Exide Industries, Corporation Bank among others.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares slipped 2% on reports that the government may not waive dues of the telecom operators under the Supreme Court verdict on the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

J&K Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd shares fell 1.4% after the lender applied to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for grant of extension for the quarterly results in the stipulated timeline of 45 days.

Gillette India: Gillette India Ltd shares dropped 3.5% after net profit fell 5.5% year-on-year to Rs 62 crore in the September quarter

Manappuram Finance: Manappuram Finance Ltd shares dropped 3.8% after a media report said Baring Private Equity Partners India is planning to exit its eight-year investment in the Kerala-based gold loan company.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,967.65 +50.45 ( +0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,161.30 -9.54
Infosys 712.15 2.31
Yes Bank 70.10 2.64
SBI 317.45 -0.55
Reliance 1,438.90 -0.58
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,231.00 0.03
Yes Bank 70.05 2.49
Titan Company 1,161.60 -9.52
Infosys 712.40 2.39
Power Grid Corp 195.50 0.03
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.10 2.64
Cipla 479.45 2.48
Infosys 712.15 2.31
ICICI Bank 478.80 2.23
Zee Entertain 291.70 1.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 69.90 2.27
Infosys 712.50 2.40
ICICI Bank 479.20 2.34
Larsen 1,463.45 1.66
IndusInd Bank 1,341.00 1.64
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,161.20 -9.55
Bharti Airtel 373.75 -2.66
HCL Tech 1,149.30 -0.81
IOC 135.95 -0.77
TCS 2,185.25 -0.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 373.90 -2.69
HCL Tech 1,149.00 -0.80
TCS 2,186.55 -0.68
Reliance 1,438.75 -0.61
SBI 317.30 -0.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram