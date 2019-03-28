English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Titan's M-cap Tops Rs 1 Lakh Crore Mark After Stock Prices Touch All-time High
Titan is ranked 30th in the list of top companies based on their market valuation on the BSE.
Representative image. (File photo of BSE.)
New Delhi: Titan Company's market valuation crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark on Thursday, helped by a surge in the stock price which touched an all-time high level during the day.
The stock gained 1.85 per cent to Rs 1,135 -- its all-time high -- during the day on the BSE. It later closed at Rs 1,129.75, up 1.39 per cent.
At the NSE, shares rose 1.58 per cent to close at Rs 1,134.25.
Led by the rise in share price, the company's market valuation moved up by Rs 1,371.64 crore to Rs 1,00,297.64 crore on the BSE at close of trade.
Titan is ranked 30th in the list of top companies based on their market valuation on the BSE.
Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 8,62,410.99 crore, followed by TCS with a valuation of Rs 7,50,645.80 crore.
The market capitalisation of companies change daily with the stock price movement.
