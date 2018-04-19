English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
To Ease Cash Crunch, SBI Allows Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 From PoS Machines
SBI has a total of 6.08 lakh PoS machines of which 4.78 lakh are enabled to dispense cash to the customers of SBI as well as other banks which offer this facility.
Image for representation only. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The State Bank of India on Thursday said people in smaller towns can withdraw up to Rs 2,000 a day from its PoS machines at retail outlets free of charges, a move aimed at easing cash crunch in some parts of the country.
As per the RBI guidelines, the withdrawal limit from PoS machines at retail outlets in Tier 1 and 2 cities per card per day is Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 for smaller towns. "For withdrawals up to Rs 2000, @TheOfficialSBI has cash@POS facility @ 4.78 lac POS machines.”
"Customer can use SBI & any other bank debit card to withdraw cash up to Rs 1,000 in Tier 3 to 6 & up to Rs 1,000 in Tier 1 & 2 cities per card per day presently without any charges," said Neeraj Vyas, DMD (chief operating officer) of SBI in a tweet.
SBI has a total of 6.08 lakh PoS machines of which 4.78 lakh are enabled to dispense cash to the customers of SBI as well as other banks which offer this facility. There have been reports of ATMs running dry from Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
While talking to reporters here this morning, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said the problem of cash crunch being faced in some states will be resolved by tomorrow as currency is being transported to areas which are facing the shortage.
"It is not a uniform cash crunch problem. It is there in geographies like Telangana and Bihar. We are hoping that the problem will be resolved by tomorrow because cash is in transition and it is reaching these states by today evening," Kumar said.
Also Watch
As per the RBI guidelines, the withdrawal limit from PoS machines at retail outlets in Tier 1 and 2 cities per card per day is Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 for smaller towns. "For withdrawals up to Rs 2000, @TheOfficialSBI has cash@POS facility @ 4.78 lac POS machines.”
"Customer can use SBI & any other bank debit card to withdraw cash up to Rs 1,000 in Tier 3 to 6 & up to Rs 1,000 in Tier 1 & 2 cities per card per day presently without any charges," said Neeraj Vyas, DMD (chief operating officer) of SBI in a tweet.
SBI has a total of 6.08 lakh PoS machines of which 4.78 lakh are enabled to dispense cash to the customers of SBI as well as other banks which offer this facility. There have been reports of ATMs running dry from Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
While talking to reporters here this morning, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said the problem of cash crunch being faced in some states will be resolved by tomorrow as currency is being transported to areas which are facing the shortage.
"It is not a uniform cash crunch problem. It is there in geographies like Telangana and Bihar. We are hoping that the problem will be resolved by tomorrow because cash is in transition and it is reaching these states by today evening," Kumar said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|264.75
|+21.95
|+9.04
|Vedanta
|311.70
|+20.60
|+7.08
|TCS
|3,191.15
|+32.05
|+1.01
|Tata Steel
|621.95
|+20.35
|+3.38
|BPCL
|376.55
|-28.65
|-7.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hathway Cable
|39.65
|-0.65
|-1.61
|Maithan Alloys
|882.00
|+15.85
|+1.83
|HDFC
|1,864.45
|-12.15
|-0.65
|HDFC Life
|503.15
|+11.05
|+2.25
|Vakrangee
|131.75
|+6.10
|+4.85
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|264.75
|+21.95
|+9.04
|Vedanta
|311.70
|+20.60
|+7.08
|Tata Steel
|621.95
|+20.35
|+3.38
|Yes Bank
|318.50
|+8.95
|+2.89
|Bharti Airtel
|395.35
|+11.10
|+2.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|620.55
|+19.05
|+3.17
|Yes Bank
|318.00
|+8.75
|+2.83
|Bharti Airtel
|394.95
|+10.15
|+2.64
|Larsen
|1,384.30
|+23.65
|+1.74
|Power Grid Corp
|208.20
|+3.30
|+1.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|376.55
|-28.65
|-7.07
|HPCL
|301.50
|-18.10
|-5.66
|IOC
|157.95
|-7.00
|-4.24
|Titan Company
|952.75
|-24.35
|-2.49
|Axis Bank
|512.90
|-5.35
|-1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|513.50
|-5.20
|-1.00
|Coal India
|282.85
|-2.20
|-0.77
|HDFC
|1,864.45
|-12.15
|-0.65
|Sun Pharma
|508.80
|-3.10
|-0.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,834.10
|-10.55
|-0.57
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro Set For April 23 Launch: All we Know so Far
- Lalit Modi Forecasts IPL Players Will Earn '$1 Million a Game'
- Jacqueline Fernandez Thinks These Two Stars Are The Fittest Actors In Bollywood
- Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai's Response To 'If She Still Lives With Her Parents' Won Hearts
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh