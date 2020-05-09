BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

To Woo Investors Pulling Out of China, UP Min Takes Suggestions from European Delegates on Improving Biz

Photo of Sidharth Nath Singh. (Twitter)

Sidharth Nath Singh informed the participants, through video conferencing, about the developmental projects being undertaken in the state; including the Jewar Airport, said to be key to improving the state's airways connectivity.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Friday spoke to members of the European Business Group Federation and ambassadors from Belgium, Denmark, Italy, among other countries in an attempt to attract more investors to the state.

Singh informed the participants, through video conferencing, about the developmental projects being undertaken in the state; including the Jewar Airport, said to be key to improving the state's airways connectivity.

He also informed the delegates about the expressways in UP, which have resulted in better road connectivity.

They, in turn, gave suggestions and feedback for further projects. Singh assured them that these would be implemented.

One of these suggestions is to set-up a dedicated European Union helpdesk to aid business efforts.

The setting-up of a Japanese helpdesk has already been announced by the UP government, for companies looking to relocate to the state.

Other efforts are ongoing to attract investors and revive the pandemic-hit economy of UP. The state government is also formulating policies and altering some of its previous ones to woo investors.

On the lines of Japan, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier proposed the idea of attracting those investors pulling out of China amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Adityanath had floated this idea during a high-level key meeting with MSME Minister Sidharth Nath Singh and Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana.

At present, companies from Japan, the United States, Korea, and other European nations with huge investments in China are thinking of moving out after the Covid-19 situation gets better.

Japan has already begun to try and woo such investors by announcing an economic package for the companies moving out of China.

Sources say that the state government is especially interested in the food processing companies which were abundantly present in the Chinese city of Wuhan before the Covid-19 outbreak.

