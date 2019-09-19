Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Tobacco Manufacturers Godfrey Phillips, ITC Fall Up to 3% After Rallying Post E-Cigarette Ban

In contrast, two other tobacco stocks continued to witness buying for the second consecutive day, with Golden Tobacco climbing 4.19 per cent and VST Industries 0.21 per cent.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tobacco Manufacturers Godfrey Phillips, ITC Fall Up to 3% After Rallying Post E-Cigarette Ban
Bombay stock exchange headquarter.
Loading...

New Delhi: Shares of cigarette makers Godfrey Phillips and ITC on Thursday fell up to 3 per cent after a significant jump in the previous session as the Cabinet approved an Ordinance to ban electronic cigarettes.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India fell 2.81 per cent and ITC 1.19 per cent at the close of trade on the BSE. During the session, Godfrey Phillips and ITC fell up to 3.5 per cent and 1.43 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, two other tobacco stocks continued to witness buying for the second consecutive day, with Golden Tobacco climbing 4.19 per cent and VST Industries 0.21 per cent. On Wednesday, cigarette stocks gained up to 5.5 per cent after the Cabinet approved the Ordinance.

The government on Thursday approved the Ordinance to ban e-cigarettes, making the production, import, export, transport, storage, sale or advertisements of such "alternative" smoking devices a cognisable offence attracting jail term and fine.

E-cigarettes promoting trade bodies, users and other stakeholders have slammed the government's move to ban "alternative" smoking device through the Ordinance route, alleging it was a "draconian" step taken in haste to protect the conventional cigarette industry.

Association of Vapers India, an organisation representing e-cigarette users, also alleged that it is a black day for 11 crore smokers in India who have been deprived of safer options.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,093.47 -470.41 ( -1.29%)

NIFTY 50

10,704.80 -135.85 ( -1.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 54.10 -15.60
Maruti Suzuki 5,971.75 -2.02
Indiabulls Hsg 394.75 -5.84
ICICI Bank 386.60 -3.19
HDFC 1,974.60 -0.69
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 5,938.30 -2.55
Yes Bank 54.15 -15.52
Tata Power 65.05 1.56
Indiabulls Hsg 395.15 -5.73
ICICI Bank 386.55 -3.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 124.20 2.01
UPL 562.05 0.90
HDFC Bank 1,101.05 0.66
Bharti Airtel 337.60 0.60
Coal India 193.45 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 124.25 1.97
HDFC Bank 1,100.40 0.64
Bharti Airtel 337.70 0.58
Coal India 193.60 0.57
Asian Paints 1,554.35 0.40
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 54.10 -15.60
Zee Entertain 308.85 -7.92
Tata Steel 344.65 -3.80
IndusInd Bank 1,282.25 -3.62
ICICI Bank 386.60 -3.19
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 54.15 -15.52
Tata Steel 344.95 -3.66
IndusInd Bank 1,281.95 -3.59
ICICI Bank 386.55 -3.16
Maruti Suzuki 5,938.30 -2.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram