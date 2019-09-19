Tobacco Manufacturers Godfrey Phillips, ITC Fall Up to 3% After Rallying Post E-Cigarette Ban
In contrast, two other tobacco stocks continued to witness buying for the second consecutive day, with Golden Tobacco climbing 4.19 per cent and VST Industries 0.21 per cent.
Bombay stock exchange headquarter.
New Delhi: Shares of cigarette makers Godfrey Phillips and ITC on Thursday fell up to 3 per cent after a significant jump in the previous session as the Cabinet approved an Ordinance to ban electronic cigarettes.
Shares of Godfrey Phillips India fell 2.81 per cent and ITC 1.19 per cent at the close of trade on the BSE. During the session, Godfrey Phillips and ITC fell up to 3.5 per cent and 1.43 per cent, respectively.
In contrast, two other tobacco stocks continued to witness buying for the second consecutive day, with Golden Tobacco climbing 4.19 per cent and VST Industries 0.21 per cent. On Wednesday, cigarette stocks gained up to 5.5 per cent after the Cabinet approved the Ordinance.
The government on Thursday approved the Ordinance to ban e-cigarettes, making the production, import, export, transport, storage, sale or advertisements of such "alternative" smoking devices a cognisable offence attracting jail term and fine.
E-cigarettes promoting trade bodies, users and other stakeholders have slammed the government's move to ban "alternative" smoking device through the Ordinance route, alleging it was a "draconian" step taken in haste to protect the conventional cigarette industry.
Association of Vapers India, an organisation representing e-cigarette users, also alleged that it is a black day for 11 crore smokers in India who have been deprived of safer options.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|54.10
|-15.60
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,971.75
|-2.02
|Indiabulls Hsg
|394.75
|-5.84
|ICICI Bank
|386.60
|-3.19
|HDFC
|1,974.60
|-0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,938.30
|-2.55
|Yes Bank
|54.15
|-15.52
|Tata Power
|65.05
|1.56
|Indiabulls Hsg
|395.15
|-5.73
|ICICI Bank
|386.55
|-3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|124.20
|2.01
|UPL
|562.05
|0.90
|HDFC Bank
|1,101.05
|0.66
|Bharti Airtel
|337.60
|0.60
|Coal India
|193.45
|0.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|124.25
|1.97
|HDFC Bank
|1,100.40
|0.64
|Bharti Airtel
|337.70
|0.58
|Coal India
|193.60
|0.57
|Asian Paints
|1,554.35
|0.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|54.10
|-15.60
|Zee Entertain
|308.85
|-7.92
|Tata Steel
|344.65
|-3.80
|IndusInd Bank
|1,282.25
|-3.62
|ICICI Bank
|386.60
|-3.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|54.15
|-15.52
|Tata Steel
|344.95
|-3.66
|IndusInd Bank
|1,281.95
|-3.59
|ICICI Bank
|386.55
|-3.16
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,938.30
|-2.55
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Burning it Out at The Gym, Disha Patani Slays the Dance Floor with Killer Moves
- If Your iPhone Has a True Depth Camera, You Can Now Take 3D Selfies on Snapchat
- Unidentified, Decomposed Body Found at Nagarjuna's Farmhouse in Telangana
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says Sex with Girlfriend is Better Than his Best Goal
- Europa League 2019, Manchester United vs Astana Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast