Today Is Last Date To Get Rs 4000 Under PM Kisan Samman Scheme, Know How To Register

Today is the last chance for farmers to get Rs 4,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. The eligible people who have not yet received the eighth instalment under the scheme, launched by the Modi government for small and marginal farmers, can register themselves for the scheme by June 30. For getting all the benefits of the scheme, a farmer will have to register for the same by today. There is good news for farmers across the country. Earlier, the Central government had given the opportunity to farmers who haven’t registered for the scheme to get themselves registered for the scheme by June 30.

If the registration gets approved by the competent authority, then the instalment for the April-July quarter will be credited to the farmer’s account in July.

How to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

Step 1: Visit the official website of the PM Kisan Samman scheme- pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the farmers’ corner option

Step 3: Click on new registration n.

Step 4: A new tab will open in which the Aadhaar number and captcha code need to be entered.

Step 5: Now you have to give your land details.

Step 6: After filling in the entire information click on the submit button.

Documents needed for registration:

You should have papers of agricultural land. Apart from this, an Aadhar card, updated bank account, address proof and a passport size photograph are required.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the government transfers Rs 6,000 a year to small and marginal farmers in their accounts. The government’s financial assistance to farmers comes in three instalments of Rs 2000 each.

The scheme became operational on December 1, 2018. Farmers from both the urban and rural areas are eligible to get the benefits of the scheme.

