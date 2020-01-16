Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Too Many Obstacles to Business in India, Need Less Micromanagement, Says Tata Sons Chairman

Growth cannot come by merely pushing people to move fast and requires a transformative vision and a change in the culture, the head of the USD 110-billion conglomerate said, delivering the Nani Palkhivala Memorial Lecture.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 10:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Too Many Obstacles to Business in India, Need Less Micromanagement, Says Tata Sons Chairman
File photo of Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.(Reuters)

Mumbai: India is fraught with micromanagement and suspicion, and upping the growth trajectory requires removing the obstacles that impede businesses, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday.

Growth cannot come by merely pushing people to move fast and requires a transformative vision and a change in the culture, the head of the USD 110-billion conglomerate said, delivering the Nani Palkhivala Memorial Lecture here.

The comments come amid a slide in growth to a decadal low of 5 per cent expected for current fiscal, and also years after the Narendra Modi government made ease of doing business as its priority, along with a commitment to less of government.

"We need to reimagine our economic and business culture. Culture is most critical. Growth must not come from pushing hard. There is no point to tell people 'drive fast, drive fast, drive fast'. It (growth) will come by removing obstacles," he said.

A "transformative vision" which will ensure we move away from "a controlled vision of micromanagement" is the need of the hour, he said.

"We need supervision, we don't need suspicion. And we have suspicion. All our rules start from suspicion," Chandrasekaran said.

He rued that people who work hard and honestly are put through enormous difficulties and Indians excel in making an ordinary task into an extraordinary one.

There is a massive risk aversion within the system, which has led to an "undesirable equilibrium" where it is safer to avoid or delay decisions, he said, pitching for better oversight and supervision of work.

Achieving growth inherently involves risk taking and we need to applaud the risk takers, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Astral Poly Tec 1,128.95 -0.53
Bajaj Finserv 9,641.30 0.59
L&T Infotech 1,899.70 -1.73
Reliance 1,537.70 0.90
IndusInd Bank 1,386.70 -0.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 15,347.25 3.23
Kotak Mahindra 1,700.60 1.38
HUL 2,047.85 1.36
Bharti Airtel 474.00 1.34
Power Grid Corp 195.75 0.64
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 121.40 -1.94
Hero Motocorp 2,433.25 -1.70
Tata Steel 494.20 -1.54
Tech Mahindra 783.05 -1.48
Tata Motors 197.50 -1.40
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram