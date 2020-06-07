Top-10 Firms Add Rs 2.46 Lakh Crore In Market Cap, RIL Biggest Gainer

The 10 most valued Indian companies together added a whopping Rs 2.46 lakh crore in market valuation last week, led by heavyweight Reliance Industries.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged 1,863.14 points or 5.74 per cent. The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the country's most valued firm, jumped by Rs 73,156.71 crore to Rs 10,02,006.10 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation zoomed Rs 46,036.95 crore to Rs 5,67,697.09 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced Rs 30,888.39 crore to Rs 2,65,080.63 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 28,724.5 crore to Rs 7,68,525.91 crore and that of HDFC climbed Rs 18,524.25 crore to Rs 3,05,931.57 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 17,730.56 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 3,19,095.55 crore, while ICICI Bank gained Rs 16,301.38 crore to reach Rs 2,31,330.39 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped Rs 7,136.01 crore to Rs 4,90,398.08 crore and that of Infosys advanced Rs 5,281.3 crore to Rs 2,99,734.72 crore.

ITC added Rs 3,073.05 crore to take its valuation to Rs 2,45,783.16 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one slot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Airtel, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.