Top 5 Mutual Funds You Can Count On For Your Retirement Plan

The search results for “the best mutual funds for retirement" skyrocketed during the pandemic, according to Google Trends. What a person looks for in this plan is to suit their needs. People opt for mutual funds because saving for retirement is largely a category that requires long-term planning.

The best mutual fund options for retirement savings are those that minimise risk while increasing diversity benefits. Are you one of those who are on the lookout for suitable mutual funds? If yes, then you are at the right place.

Let’s take a look at the mutual funds a person can count on:

HDFC Retirement Savings Fund Equity Plan Direct-Growth:

The scheme is regarded as one of the well-known retirement funds. It aims to offer long-term capital appreciation/income by investing in a combination of equities and debt instruments to support investors in achieving their retirement goals.

ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund Pure Equity Plan Direct-Growth:

A solution-oriented mutual fund program was introduced by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund with the ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund Pure Equity Plan Direct-Growth. It intends to produce long-term capital appreciation and income creation for investors, via a portfolio that is primarily invested in equities and equity-related instruments.

HDFC Retirement Savings Fund Hybrid Equity Plan Direct-Growth

The plan, which is a frequently chosen mutual fund plan, aims to provide long-term capital appreciation/income by investing in a combination of equities and debt instruments to support clients in achieving their retirement goals.

ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund Hybrid Aggressive Plan Direct-Growth

A solution-oriented mutual fund scheme, called ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund Hybrid Aggressive Plan Direct-Growth, was introduced by the company. To produce capital appreciation, the scheme looks to invest in equities and assets that are related to equity.

Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive Plan Regular Growth

Tata Mutual Fund has introduced the Solution Oriented Mutual Fund Scheme known as Tata Retirement Savings Fund Progressive Plan Regular Growth. Based on investors’ goals for retirement planning, the fund aims to offer a financial planning tool for long-term financial security.

