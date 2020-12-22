Top Karnataka Cop to Oversee Probe into Violence at Wistron's iPhone Manufacturing Facility

The Additional Director General of Police Pratap Reddy will oversee the investigation into the recent violence at the Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation's iPhone manufacturing facility at Kolar, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Karnataka government took a decision to this effect on the direction of state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had chaired a meeting on Monday with senior administrative and police officials including Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel and the Director General of Police Praveen Sood, a state government release said today.

No definite time limit has been set for concluding the investigation. Workers at the Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura in Kolar district, had gone on the rampage on December 12 over the alleged delay in payment of salary and overtime wages.

Wistron on Saturday said that it had sacked its Vice President overseeing its business in India, as it admitted that some workers were not paid correctly or on time, and offered an apology. It put preliminary damage estimates in the range of New Taiwan Dollar 100 to 200 million, which is about Rs 52 crore, while earlier reports, quoting the complaint by company officials to the local police station, had put the estimate at about Rs 437 crore.