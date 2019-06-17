Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Top Officials of Karvy Group Booked for Cheating Investors, Says Report

Nine investors, including a couple who had invested Rs 1.76 crores, have filed a complaint against the Karvy group in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi police station claiming that they have been cheated of Rs 3.81 crore.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Top Officials of Karvy Group Booked for Cheating Investors, Says Report
Representative Image.(Reuters)
Loading...

The Bengaluru police have booked several top officials of Karvy Group, including Karvy Private Wealth’s chief executive officer (CEO) Abhijit Bhave, for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

According to media reports, nine investors have filed a complaint in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi police station claiming that they have been cheated of Rs 3.81 crore.

Apart from Bhave, directors of Karvy Stock Brokers, Karvy Realty India Pvt. Ltd and Karvy Capitals have also been booked. The officials are accused of cheating investors by promising returns of up to 18-20 per cent.

The complainants include a couple, Ketki Shah Talati and her husband Mayank Harshad Talati, who had invested Rs 1.76 crore in the company in 2015. In their complaint, the Talati couple and others said that Srinivas, a relationship manager at Karvy Private Wealth, and others had promised that their investments would be secure. The complainants alleged that they stopped receiving returns at different points around 2017. According to them, the company cited reasons like demonetisation and GST (goods and services tax) for the delay in returns.

According to a report, the complainants stated that the relationship managers of Karvy were responsible for all their investments as they took cheques, prepared agreements and promotions materials. They did not have any direct interaction with the companies in which Karvy invested their money.

The managers had told complainants that investments would be handled by the Karvy Private Wealth CEO Abhijit Bhave, Real Estate Head Pravin Garle, Directors Kamodor Partha Sarathi, Yogendar Mika, Ashish Agarwal, Bhagavan Das Narang, regional heads Nithin Sabarwala, Praveenbai Bhagwanji Amlani, Nithin Saksena, Prathivadi Bhayankaram Ramapriyan, Venkatesh Sesha Ravi Prasad Chavali, Mumbai division head Chethan Deherkar and Basavanagudi Branch vice-president Thomas Stephen.

“We registered a case of cheating and requested all details and documents about their investments for verification. A probe will begin once we complete scrutiny of documents,” said a police officer. Basavanagudi police claimed they had interacted with Karvy officials who denied cheating anyone and that they would talk to realty firms and resolve the issue.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,194.79 -257.28 ( -0.65%)

NIFTY 50

11,737.60 -85.70 ( -0.72%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,037.50 -4.37
IndusInd Bank 1,413.70 -0.92
Yes Bank 115.40 0.30
Indiabulls Hsg 672.15 -0.01
Reliance 1,294.95 -1.72
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,043.20 -3.55
Yes Bank 115.35 0.00
Indiabulls Hsg 672.50 0.06
Nestle 11,552.85 0.55
Reliance 1,295.35 -1.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 672.15 -0.01
Yes Bank 115.60 0.48
Wipro 300.10 0.44
Zee Entertain 336.20 -0.09
Infosys 742.50 0.28
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 115.35 0.00
Infosys 742.80 0.32
Power Grid Corp 193.80 -0.41
Asian Paints 1,413.75 0.08
TCS 2,251.10 -0.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 480.55 -4.23
JSW Steel 260.90 -3.82
Vedanta 164.70 -2.86
Tata Motors 160.60 -2.19
Hindalco 194.10 -2.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 480.80 -4.12
Vedanta 164.60 -2.95
Axis Bank 788.45 -1.46
Tata Motors 160.75 -2.04
Reliance 1,294.40 -1.71
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram