Top Stocks for Investors on August 17: Infosys, Lupin, Coal India

The Indian benchmark indices may open on a subdued note on Tuesday, August 17, following mixed global cues. Wall Street ended higher, while Asian peers are trading mixed. In the interim, the SGX Nifty was trading 18.50 points or 0.11 percent lower at 16,544.50 at 7:15 am, indicating a flat start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stocksto look for the day:

Infosys: The IT major will make an added investment of USD 0.45 million in the software-defined-server technology start-up TidalScale Inc, taking its total investment to USD 3.45 million.

Coal India: The maharatna firm will procure new equipment worth over Rs 9,000 crore in FY22.

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler major said it retailed over one lakh units on a single day on August 9, the day when it also celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Lupin: The drug maker received tentative nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to sell its generic Brivaracetam tablets used for the treatment of partial-onset seizures.

Suven Life Sciences: The company is to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), a 5-HT6 antagonist for the treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer’s type dementias.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The developer has filed an application with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for a merger with Embassy Group entities, the company said in a regulatory notification.

Adani Enterprises - Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises,on Monday announced it would be acquiring49 per cent stake in Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Ltd (MBCPNL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, at an business value of Rs 1,680 crore.

Escorts: The company on Monday announced transition in top management, which includes the promotion of Bharat Madan as President Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Head. The organisational changeswill be effective from April 1, 2022.

Indian Terrain Fashions: SBI Mutual Fund offloaded 1.77 lakh equity shares in the company through an open market transaction on Friday, August 13. Thus, reducing shareholding to 5.31 percent from 5.74 percent earlier.

Aarti Industries: The specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals manufacturer’s board will meet on August 19 to deliberate the demerger of its pharma business and allied activities into a separate entity.

Star Paper Mills: The company announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sandeep Rastogi.He’ll be serving a notice period of three months.

Pradeep Metals: Rating agency CRISIL reaffirmed its long term rating at BBB — while revised its outlook to Positive from Stable.

