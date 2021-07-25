Top Stocks For Investors: TCS, Wipro and Bharti Airtel

The Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in the green on Thursday, July 22, following positive trend in global peers. Bharti Airtel, TCS and Wipro among others are few of the top stocks to watch out for today. Here’s a full list:

Top stock to look for the day:

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major plans to invest up to USD 40 million annually in global running sponsorships and related community programming from 2022 to 2029.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator announced a collaboration with Intel for 5G network development by leveraging virtual and open radio access network technologies and making indigenous solutions.

Bajaj Finserv: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit fell 31.5 percent to Rs 832.77 crore from Rs 1,215.15 crore, while total income declined 1.7 percent to Rs 13,949.5 crore from Rs 14,192 crore, YoY.

Wipro: The IT company will invest USD 1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years. They also launched Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to cater to the clients’ cloud needs.

Bank of Baroda: The state-owned bank and fintech firm U GRO Capital launched a co-lending platform, Pratham, under which a Rs 1,000 crore loan will be expended to the MSME sector in the country.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Ibrutinib tablets that are used in the treatment of certain types of cancers.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company reported Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 63 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 74 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 879 crore from Rs 388 crore, YoY.

Network18 Media & Investments: The company reported a sharp consolidated operating revenue raise at Rs 1,214 crore for Q1FY22 against Rs 807 crore in Q1FY21,while operating EBITDA jumped to Rs 188 crore from Rs 27 crore, YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: According to the Q1FY22 shareholding pattern, investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought close to 2.2 percent stake in the company.

IDFC First Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said IDFC can exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank after the expiry of the lock- lock-in period of five years. IDFC holds 36.56% in IDFC First Bank.

TV18 Broadcast: The company’s consolidated operating revenue for Q1FY22 is at Rs 1,155 crore against Rs 776 crore in Q1FY21, Operating EBITDA jumped to Rs 188 crore from Rs 44 crore YoY.

Ceat: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 23 crore in Q1FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 35 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to Rs 1,906 crore from Rs 1,120 crore, YoY.

Rallis India: The Tata group firm’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit declined 10 percent to Rs 82.34 crore from Rs 91.87 crore. While revenue rose to Rs 747.50 crore from Rs 674.45 crore, YoY.

Gland Pharma: The company reported a higher consolidated profit raiseto Rs 350.65 crore in Q1FY22 againstRs 313.59 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,153.9 crore from Rs 884.2 crore, YoY.

Kesoram Industries: Promoters BK Birla group will pump in Rs 100 crore in the company.

Havells India: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 235.78 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 63.98 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue jumped to Rs 2,609.97 crore from Rs 1,483.40 crore YoY.

Syngene International: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit rose 33.27 percent to Rs 77.3 crore from Rs 58 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 594.5 crore from Rs 421.6 crore, YoY.

ICICI Securities: The company reported a 61 percent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 311 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 on account of growth in revenue and improvement in margins. Revenue increased 37 percent to Rs 748 crore from Rs 546 crore, YoY.

Tejas Networks: The telecom gear maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.55 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 9.76 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue jumped 80 percent to Rs 144.25 crore from Rs 80.11, YoY.

Polycab India: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit declined 36 percent YoY to Rs 75.3 crore, while revenue increased by 93 percent YoY to Rs 1,880.5 crore on a low base.

Jubilant Ingrevia: East Bridge Capital Master Fund offloaded 2.4 percent stake in the company through open market transaction on July 19, thus reducing shareholding to 5.61 percent.

Earnings: Agro Tech Foods, Bajaj Auto, Biocon, CSB Bank, Can Fin Homes, Hindustan Unilever, Heidelbergcement India, Hindustan Zinc, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IIFL Securities, IndiaMART InterMESH, Bank of Maharashtra, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Indian Energy Exchange, India Pesticides, Lloyds Steels Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, South Indian Bank, Sterlite Technologies, UltraTech Cement and Wockhardt among others will release their quarterly earnings on July 22.

