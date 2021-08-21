Top Stocks For Investors Today: Canara Bank, HCL Technologies, Cadila Healthcare

The Indian bourses are likely to open flat on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. The Asian peers were mixed in the morning trade, while the US stock markets declined overnight. Meanwhile, the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty was trading 28.50 points or 0.17 percent higher at 16,629.50, at 7:15 IST, indicating a subdued start for Dalal Street, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stocks to look for the day:

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the US regulator (USFDA) to market Lenalidomide Capsules used to treat several types of cancers.

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has partially lifted the ban on the private lender, allowing it to start sourcing new credit cards.

Canara Bank: The bank has launched the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares to raise capital of up to Rs 2,500 crore at a floor price of Rs 155.58 per equity share.

Asian Paints: The company has hiked prices of its product to pass on higher input costs.

HCL Technologies: The IT major won a five-year IT transformation deal with German multinational chemical company - Wacker Chemie AG. They will help establish a modern digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.

Bharat Dynamics: The company has inked a deal with European multinational arms manufacturer MBDA to establish an advanced short-range air-to-air missile facility in India.

DCM Shriram Industries: The company has entered into an agreement with Zyrone Dynamics Havacilik Danismanlik Ve Ar-Ge San. Tic. A.S. for manufacturing and marketing of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of different types.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The company has received an order for two gas-fired boilers from the Indian Navy. Part of the project will also include manufacturing two 40 TPH Boilers on a turnkey basis.

Kaveri Seed Company: The company’s board will meet on August 25 to deliberate share buyback options.

Dilip Buildcon: The company’s subsidiary Dhrol Bhadra Highways Pvt Ltd has received the financial closure letter from National Highways Authority of India for a road project in Gujarat. The project is worth Rs 880-crore.

Meghmani Organics: The company will list its equity shares on the Indian stock exchanges after the demerger of its agrochemical and pigment business.

IFCI: Rating agency CARE downgraded credit rating on company’s long term bank facilities to BB from BBB- and maintained the Negative outlook.

