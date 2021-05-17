Top Stocks For Investors Today: L&T, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp and Others

Indian markets are expected to open in the green on Monday amid strong global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty show a positive opening for the index in the country. The Nifty futures were trading 89.00 points or 0.61 percent higher at the 14,799.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 am, cnbctv18.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

Cipla: The Indian multinational pharmaceutical major’s consolidated profit increased 72.2 percent to Rs 411.5 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 239 crore in Q4FY20. While revenue rose 5.3 percent to Rs 4,606.4 crore from Rs 4,376 crore, YoY.

Larsen & Toubro: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped 11.4 percent to Rs 3,820.2 crore from Rs 3,430 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue rose 8.7 percent to Rs 48,087.9 crore from Rs 44,245.3 crore, YoY.

Hero MotoCorp: The company will resume production at three of its plants – namely Gurugram, Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand from May 17.

State Bank of India: The lender will put on sale three bad accounts to asset reconstruction companies or other financial institutions next month to recover dues worth over Rs 235 crore.

Wipro: The IT major has appointed Tulsi Naidu as Independent Director on the board for five years effective July 1, 2021. The appointment is currently subject to the approval of shareholders.

Bata India: The footwear retailer announced the appointment of Gunjan Shah as its new Whole-time Director for a period of five years with effect from June 21, 2021.

Punjab National Bank: The lender has raised Rs 1,800 crore by selling 53 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 33.75 per unit on a private placement basis to investors like LIC and Societe Generale.

HPCL: The company has bought back 10.52 crore shares at a volume-weighted average price of Rs 227.76 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,397 crore.

Zensar Technologies: The RPG company will acquire US-based M3bi for an aggregate upfront payment of USD 21.60 million and performance-based deferred payments over 36 months not exceeding USD 9 million.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 33.88 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 7.57 crore in Q4FY20. While revenue rose to Rs 520.4 crore from Rs 239.55 crore YoY.

Route Mobile: Subsidiary Route Mobile (UK) appointed John Owen as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Europe and Americas operations with immediate effect.

Geojit Financial Services: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 37.16 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 19.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose to Rs 121.38 crore from Rs 82.3 crore YoY.

Quick Heal Technologies: The company’s Q4FY21 profit jumped to Rs 39.73 crore from Rs 7.99 crore last year. While revenue increased to Rs 105.3 crore from Rs 64.25 crore, YoY.

Jayant Agro-Organics: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 24.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 7.11 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Revenue increased to Rs 484.2 crore from Rs 430.7 crore YoY.

Aarti Drugs: The company reported a lower consolidated profit at Rs 51.7 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 58.9 crore in the same period last year. While revenue increased to Rs 501.8 crore from Rs 449.6 crore YoY.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly results:

Bharti Airtel, Colgate Palmolive, Orient Cement, Federal Bank, Gokul Agro Resources, ATV Projects India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Rane Brake Lining, 3i Infotech, Gland Pharma, Indo Count Industries, Subex, Asit C Mehta Financial Services, Nutricircle, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Wabco India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Nalin Lease Finance, Prakash Pipes, SBEC Systems and Shakti Pumps (India) among others will release their quarterly results on May 14.

