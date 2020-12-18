Top Stocks to Watch Out for on December 18

On December 18, SGX Nifty indicated a positive start for the Indian stock market. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 13,778 level on SGX Nifty.

Here are the top stocks that investors can watch today:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited: The board of this company has approved buying Oman Oil Company's stake in the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar. The merger of BPCL with its wholly owned subsidiary Bharat Gas Resources Limited has been approved by the board directors and will happen after approval from competent authorities and on the successful completion of the regulatory requirements.

Info Edge India: The company has raised Rs 375 crore from Temasek, Singapore. This amount is about 50 percent of its Rs 750 crore early-stage venture capital fund, backed by the company.

Zee Entertainment: The board of this company has approved acquisition of film production and distribution business from its subsidiary, Zee Studios for a cash consideration of Rs 275 crore.

Britannia Industries: Reportedly, the company has filed cases against their rival Indian Tobacco Company Limited. The company has alleged that ITC has used a similar design for its new biscuits. Two cases have been filed by Britannia against ITC.

Godrej Agrovet: The company has been allotted 28,164 Hectares in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana for the cultivation of oil palm. This land has been allotted by the Department of Horticulture, Government of Telangana.

Axis Bank: As per the lender, the retail non-performing assets will go back to pre-Covid levels in the new fiscal. The third highest lender in the country has also said that in the third and fourth quarter of FY21, the retail NPAs will be higher.

Union Bank of India: The stand-alone credit profile of the bank has been revised from BB to BB- by S&P Global Ratings. The long term issue rating on the bank's senior unsecured notes is BB+, short-term issuer credit rating is B and the long-term issuer credit rating is BB+.