Top Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Tata Power Company

The Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower on Monday, July 19, following trends in global market and an unceasing spike in Delta variant of the coronavirus in Asian countries dampened investors’ risk appetite. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading 238.00 points or 1.49 percent lower at 15,698.00 at 7:15 am, indicating a negative start for the broader index in India, cncbctv18.com reported.

Top stocks to look for the day:

LIC Housing Finance: The housing finance arm of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Saturday said the stock exchanges are examining its proposal of preferential allotment of shares to the parent company.

HDFC Bank: The bank’s Q1FY22 standalone net profit stood at Rs 7,729.64 crore against Rs 6,658.62 crore in Q1FY21. While net interest income rose to Rs 17,009 crore from Rs 15,665.42 crore, YoY.

Just Dial: Reliance Retail Ventures, subsidiary of Reliance Industries will acquire a controlling stake (66.95%) in India’s leading local search engine platform Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company reported a profit at Rs 177.85 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 148.31 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue fell to Rs 3,140.12 crore from Rs 3,387.06 crore YoY.

Central Bank of India: The Indian government-owned bank will seek shareholders’ approval in its ensuing AGM next month to set off accumulated loss of over Rs 18,724 crore from the share premium account of the bank.

Rossari Biotec: The specialty chemicals company will acquire Tristar Intermediates at an enterprise value of Rs 120 crore.

Tata Power Company: The company has teamed up with HPCL to set up electric vehicle charging stations at its petrol pumps across the country.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company approved the issuance of secured non-convertible debentures (NCD) up to Rs 290 crore on a private placement basis.

Anjani Portland Cement: The cement major has purchased another 33,23,423 (2.38 percent) equity shares of Bhavya Cements at Rs 52.59 per share, increasing its stake to 91.52 percent.

United Spirits: Recovery officer Debt Recovery Tribunal on Friday sold 1.13 crore equity shares of the company at Rs 630.93 per share on the BSE. The deal was worth more than Rs 716 crore.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar): India Ratings has upgraded the credit rating of the company’s long-term bank facilities from ‘A’ to ‘A+’ and short-term facilities from ‘A1’ to ‘A1+’.

Nel Holdings South: The company has inked a Business Transfer Agreement with Ramky Estates and Farms for the exit of the Melbourne Park project held with NHDPL South, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Punjab National Bank offloaded a 2 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 9.23 percent from 11.23 percent earlier.

Den Networks: The company reported a lower consolidated profit at Rs 41.14 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 58.65 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue increased to Rs 302.97 crore from Rs 301.3 crore YoY.

Earnings Today: ACC, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Alok Industries, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company, GTPL Hathway, Indian Bank, Mastek, Nippon Life India Asset Management, PSP Projects, Supreme Petrochem and Swaraj Engines, among others will release their quarterly earnings on July 19.

