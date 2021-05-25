Top Stocks to Watch Today: Cipla, Grasim Industries and Others

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open in green on Tuesday following gains in global peers. The SGX Nifty was trading 75.50 points or 0.50 percent higher at 15,277.00 as of 7:15 am, indicating a positive start for the broader index in the country.

Top stock to look for the day:

Amara Raja Batteries: Clarios will sell 1.71 crore shares of the company for USD 174 million. The floor price is fixed at Rs 746 per share.

Cipla: The company along with Swiss drug major Roche on Monday launched the first batch of antibody cocktail against covid-19 in India. The new drug called Casirivimab and Imdevimab is priced at Rs 59,750 per dose, it is aimed for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk.

Grasim Industries: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped 35.7 percent to Rs 480.2 crore from Rs 353.8 crore. While revenue increased 18.4 percent to Rs 4,394.2 crore from Rs 3,712.1 crore, YoY.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd: The company company’s Q4FY21 standalone net profit fell 2 percent to Rs 212.8 crore from Rs 217.2 crore Q4FY20. While revenue rose 7.7 percent to Rs 717.6 crore from Rs 666.4 crore, QoQ.

Bal Pharma: The company has launched Favipiravir formulation into the Indian market, under the brand name BALflu at Rs 85 per tablet.

Punjab National Bank: Ashutosh Choudhury, General Manager (empanelled as Chief General Manager) has assumed the office of Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO) of the bank on Monday, May 24.

Greenply Industries: The company has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary Greenply Sandila Pvt Ltd for the manufacturing of plywood and allied products.

JK Paper: The company’s board of directors endorsed a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (40 percent).

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The bank said it has framed a COVID-19 related stress resolution mechanism in lieu with the RBI’s recently announced relief measures.

GMM Pfaudler: The company commenced manufacturing operations at its facility in Vatva near Ahmedabad on May 24.

Indian Bank: Bank Board Bureau has recommended Mr. Shanti Lal Jain has been recommended for the position of MD & CEO of the bank.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 16 percent to Rs 51.86 crore from Rs 61.95 crore Q4FY20. Its revenue fell to Rs 501.03 crore from Rs 566.85 crore, YoY.

Lakshmi Machine Works: The company recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY21 ended March 31, 2021.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly results:

AstraZeneca Pharma India, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Alkem Laboratories, Bayer Crop Science, Bajaj Electricals, Emami, GATI, Indoco Remedies, Newgen Software Technologies, Thermax and VIP Industries among others will release their quarterly earnings on May 25.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here