Top Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, and Others

The opening trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India. At 7:15 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 16,205.50 level, 40.50 points or 0.25 percent higher, on the Singaporean Exchange, as reported by cnbctv18.

Here are the top stocks for today:

Bharti Airtel — The Q1FY22 net profit of the company fell by 62.7 percent from Rs 759.2 crore to Rs 283.5 crore. The revenue of Bharti Airtel also rose by 4.3 percent to Rs 26,853 crore from Rs 25,747.3 crore, QoQ.

Tata Consultancy Services – The company has received a contract from Rich Products, under which the IT giant has been asked to build a modernised supply chain.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories -- The Indian multinational pharmaceutical company has re-launched over-the-counter (OTC) Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg in the US market.

Tata Steel — Tata Steel‘s long-term issuer credit was raised by S&P Global Ratings from BB- to BB. The S&P Global rating expects the company’s debt to fall by more than 30 percent by March 2023. However, the outlook is stable.

Tata Consumer Products — The company’s net profit in Q1FY22 fell by 42.1 percent, from Rs. 345.6 to Rs 200.2 crore, but the revenue rose by 10.9 percent from Rs 2,713.9 crore to Rs 3,008.5, YoY.

Power Grid Corporation — The company has commissioned a 1,320 MW thermal power unit in state of Uttar Pradesh.

Adani Enterprises – The multinational conglomerate posted a net profit of Rs 265.60 crore against a loss of Rs 65.67 crore, while the revenue was at Rs 12,578.77 crore against Rs 5,265.19 crore, YoY.

Linde India – The leading supplier of gases and other related products has now signed a business transfer agreement with HPS Gases, Vadodara. Linde India will acquire the entire packaged gases business of HPS Gases, along with certain distribution assets for Rs 27.5 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission — The company’s consolidated net profit of Q1FY22 was at Rs 78 crore versus Rs 28 crore. The revenue of Kalpataru Power Transmission rose to Rs 3,204 crore from Rs 2,330 crore, YoY.

GR Infraprojects — The road construction company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the construction of elevated structures (viaduct & stations) from Gottigere to Swagath Road Cross of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase- 2. The project is worth Rs 364.87 crore.

Dhampur Sugar Mills —The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell from Rs 54.71 crore to Rs 45.42 crore, while the revenue declined from Rs 1,086.67 crore to Rs 880.28 crore, YoY.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here