1-min read

Total Govt Liabilities Rise to Rs 79.8 Lakh Crore in Q1: Finance Ministry Report

Public debt accounted for 89.3 per cent of total outstanding liabilities at end-June 2018 with internal debt accounting for 83.0 per cent share.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2018, 8:13 PM IST
File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
New Delhi: Total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 79.8 lakh crore at end-June 2018 from Rs 77.98 lakh crore at end-March 2018, latest data on public debt showed Friday.

Nearly 24.9 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than five years.

The holding pattern indicates a share of 42.7 per cent for commercial banks and 23.5 per cent for insurance companies by end-March 2018.

G-Sec yields have shown a hardening trend in first quarter of the fiscal with the increase in weighted average yield of primary issuances to 7.76 per cent from 7.34 per cent since the last quarter reflecting the impact of both global and domestic developments, said the quarterly Report on Debt Management, released by the Finance Ministry.

"The manifestation of global developments being increase in crude oil prices, rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, rising geo-political tensions while domestic developments included weak Rupee, rise in CPI, demand-supply imbalance for shorter-tenor securities and weak demand from FPIs," it said.

During April-June period of the fiscal, the Central government issued dated securities worth Rs 1.44 lakh crore in 12 tranches as against Rs 1.68 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The temporary cash flow mismatches were bridged through issuances of Cash Management Bills in three tranches up to Rs 65,000 crore during the quarter.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
