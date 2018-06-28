GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Total Market Cap of Top 100 Global Companies Reaches USD 20 Trillion: Report

According to PwC's Global Top 100 ranking, released on Thursday, the total capitalisation of the top 100 global companies has grown on a year-on-year basis, since the global financial crisis.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2018, 9:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Total Market Cap of Top 100 Global Companies Reaches USD 20 Trillion: Report
Amazon is the strongest performer in terms of absolute increase in market capitalisation, gaining USD 278 billion or 66 per cent in value compared to 2017 (Representative Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The total market capitalisation of the top 100 global companies has increased by 15 per cent since last year to USD 20 trillion, as the US retained the leading position with 54 companies in the list, says a survey.

According to PwC's Global Top 100 ranking, released on Thursday, the total capitalisation of the top 100 global companies has grown on a year-on-year basis, since the global financial crisis.

Amazon is the strongest performer in terms of absolute increase in market capitalisation, gaining USD 278 billion or 66 per cent in value compared to 2017.

It's followed by two Chinese companies - Tencent, up by USD 224 billion or 82 per cent, and Alibaba, rising by USD 201 billion or 75 per cent. The next three highest performers in absolute terms are all from the US Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple.

Others in the top 10 in terms of absolute increase in market capitalisation include Ping An Insurance (up by USD 90 billion), ICBC (up USD 89 billion), Boeing (up USD 85 billion), Berkshire Hathaway (up USD 81 billion).

As per the report for the fourth year running, the US accounts for more than half of the top 100 (54 companies, down from 55 in 2017). It also weighs in with 61 per cent of the overall market capitalisation, down from 63 per cent last year.

"48 per cent of growth in the past year has been contributed by US companies, on the back of strong economic conditions and their pre-eminent position in the technology sector," the report said.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation of the companies from China in the top 100 leaped by 57 per cent compared to 2017, with 12 Chinese companies making the top 100, up from 10 last year. Hong Kong also contributed another two companies, up from one in 2017.

No Indian company made it to the list.

Meanwhile, despite coming sixth in terms of absolute growth in value, Apple retained pole position in terms of market capitalisation for the seventh year in a row.

Apple has also returned more cash to shareholders than any other company, handing back another USD 31 billion to investors in dividends and share repurchases in calendar year 2017 (having distributed USD 29 billion in calendar 2016), the report said.

Sector-wise, technology remains ahead of the financial sector in market capitalisation for the third successive year, with consumer goods in third place.

The global top three are still technology companies Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft followed by Tencent in fifth position and Facebook in eighth, down from sixth last year, the report said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,037.64 -179.47 ( -0.51%)

Nifty 50

10,589.10 -82.30 ( -0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,130.85 +18.25 +0.86
ICICI Bank 271.40 -7.65 -2.74
HDFC 1,878.00 -26.85 -1.41
TCS 1,842.70 -15.30 -0.82
Dewan Housing 636.05 -7.05 -1.10
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICRA 3,275.50 +16.60 +0.51
ICICI Bank 271.15 -7.75 -2.78
Dr Reddys Labs 2,274.20 -18.20 -0.79
TCS 1,847.30 -12.50 -0.67
Wipro 257.00 +1.15 +0.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 907.75 +15.10 +1.69
NTPC 156.40 +2.60 +1.69
Infosys 1,289.60 +19.60 +1.54
Hindalco 221.05 +3.15 +1.45
Kotak Mahindra 1,339.10 +14.90 +1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 156.05 +2.75 +1.79
M&M 907.25 +15.90 +1.78
Infosys 1,288.85 +19.65 +1.55
Kotak Mahindra 1,338.10 +13.35 +1.01
HDFC Bank 2,132.90 +21.25 +1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 664.25 -50.00 -7.00
HPCL 261.35 -15.25 -5.51
BPCL 366.95 -15.85 -4.14
Titan Company 836.35 -33.30 -3.83
Indiabulls Hsg 1,136.70 -44.25 -3.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 271.15 -7.75 -2.78
Tata Motors 263.90 -7.30 -2.69
Coal India 260.50 -5.95 -2.23
Reliance 944.70 -20.60 -2.13
SBI 256.85 -4.80 -1.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery