Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Over 1 Lakh Tourists Stranded as UK Travel Giant Thomas Cook Collapses, 22,000 Jobs Cut

The government said it had hired planes to fly home an estimated 150,000 holidaymakers to the UK, in an operation starting on Monday.

AFP

Updated:September 23, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over 1 Lakh Tourists Stranded as UK Travel Giant Thomas Cook Collapses, 22,000 Jobs Cut
File image
Loading...

London: British travel group Thomas Cook on Monday declared bankruptcy after failing to reach a last-ditch rescue deal, triggering the UK’s biggest repatriation since World War II to bring back stranded passengers.

The 178-year-old operator had been desperately seeking £200 million ($250 million, 227 million euros) from private investors to save it from collapse.

"Despite considerable efforts, those discussions have not resulted in agreement between the company's stakeholders and proposed new money providers," Thomas Cook said in a statement. "The company's board has therefore concluded that it had no choice but to take steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect."

The government said it had hired planes to fly home an estimated 150,000 holidaymakers to the UK, in an operation starting on Monday.

"Following the collapse of Thomas Cook and the cancellation of all its flights, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that the government and UK Civil Aviation Authority has hired dozens of charter planes to fly customers home free of charge," a separate statement said, describing it as the largest repatriation in peacetime history.

"All customers currently abroad with Thomas Cook who are booked to return to the UK over the next two weeks will be brought home as close as possible to their booked return date."

Thomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser called it a "deeply sad day". "It is a matter of profound regret to me and the rest of the board that we were not successful," he said.

"This marks a deeply sad day for the company which pioneered package holidays and made travel possible for millions of people around the world," he added in the group's statement.

22,000 jobs

The firm's creditors held a marathon meeting on Sunday to try and work out a deal, followed by a meeting of the board of directors. Reports said a collapse of the group would mean the repatriation of 600,000 tourists, including around 150,000 seeking government help returning to the UK.

Two years ago, the collapse of Monarch Airlines prompted the British government to take emergency action to return 110,000 stranded passengers, costing taxpayers some £60 million on hiring planes.

As well as the grounding of its planes, Thomas Cook has been forced to shut travel agencies, leaving the group's 22,000 global employees — 9,000 of whom are in Britain — out of a job.

Holidaymakers had already reported problems, with guests at a hotel in Tunisia owed money by Thomas Cook being asked for extra money before being allowed to leave, according to a tourist interviewed by AFP.

Chinese peer Fosun, which was already the biggest shareholder in Thomas Cook, agreed last month to inject £450 million into the business as part of an initial £900 million rescue package. In return, the Hong Kong-listed conglomerate acquired a 75 per cent stake in Thomas Cook's tour operating division and 25 percent of its airline unit.

Thomas Cook in May revealed that first-half losses widened on a major write-down, caused in part by Brexit uncertainty that delayed summer holiday bookings. The group, which has around 600 stores across the UK, has also come under pressure from fierce online competition.

Cabinet maker Thomas Cook created the travel firm in 1841 to carry temperance supporters by train between British cities.

It soon began arranging foreign trips, being the first operator to take British travellers on escorted visits to Europe in 1855, to the United States in 1866 and on a round-the-world trips in 1872.

The company was also a pioneer in introducing "circular note" — products that would later become traveller's cheques.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,131.52 +1,116.90 ( +2.94%)

NIFTY 50

11,609.50 +335.30 ( +2.97%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,265.95 5.53
ICICI Bank 443.40 6.20
Axis Bank 715.05 5.10
Maruti Suzuki 6,877.00 4.32
Larsen 1,529.00 8.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,876.30 4.42
Larsen 1,529.50 8.26
ICICI Bank 444.15 6.42
HDFC Bank 1,265.05 5.41
Tata Motors 129.65 -2.81
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 3,148.00 9.80
Larsen 1,529.00 8.32
ITC 255.75 7.44
Asian Paints 1,796.90 7.53
BPCL 432.85 7.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,528.20 8.16
Asian Paints 1,796.90 7.45
ITC 255.80 7.41
ICICI Bank 444.40 6.48
IndusInd Bank 1,510.00 6.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,732.80 -3.70
Infosys 775.65 -3.65
Yes Bank 53.85 -2.97
Tata Motors 129.65 -2.70
TCS 2,012.90 -2.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 775.30 -3.70
Yes Bank 53.75 -3.07
Tata Motors 129.70 -2.77
TCS 2,013.45 -2.52
NTPC 118.05 -1.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram