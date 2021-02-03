News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»Toyota Aims To Build Record 9.2 Million Vehicles This Year - Nikkei
1-MIN READ

Toyota Aims To Build Record 9.2 Million Vehicles This Year - Nikkei

Toyota Aims To Build Record 9.2 Million Vehicles This Year - Nikkei

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp plans record high global production of 9.2 million vehicles this year, up about 2% from 2019's precoronavirus output, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

TOKYO: Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp plans record high global production of 9.2 million vehicles this year, up about 2% from 2019’s pre-coronavirus output, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The automaker has informed its main suppliers of the plan, which reflects sales momentum in China and demand recovery in North America and Japan, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

Toyota is expecting solid sales around the globe this year thanks to the release of coronavirus vaccines, the newspaper added.

A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available for comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...