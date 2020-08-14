BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Toyota, Mazda joint venture Alabama plant will now cost $2.3 billion

Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday they will now invest $2.3 billion (1.76 billion pounds) in a new joint venture Alabama factory, $830 million more than announced in their original plan in 2018.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 1:11 AM IST
WASHINGTON Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday they will now invest $2.3 billion (1.76 billion pounds) in a new joint venture Alabama factory, $830 million more than announced in their original plan in 2018.

Production is expected to start next year building up to 150,000 future Mazda crossover vehicles and 150,000 Toyota sport utility vehicles annually. The Japanese automakers are expected to receive $97 million in additional tax incentives for the added investment, a person briefed on the matter said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 14, 2020, 1:11 AM IST
