Toyota South Africa To Produce New Model Creating Over 1,500 Jobs - CEO

JOHANNESBURG: Toyota South Africa will start producing and selling a new model, the Corolla Cross, in the country this year, creating an estimated 1,500 new jobs, president and CEO Andrew Kirby said on Thursday.

“The investment will also generate over 1,500 new jobs, of which 500 will be found in our plant here in Prospecton,” he said, referring to an area of the east coast town of Durban.

He did not specify whether all of these jobs would all be created directly with Toyota.

