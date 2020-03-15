English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Traders' Body Writes to Sitharaman Seeking Insurance Cover for Coronavirus-hit Businesses

A medic wearing protective suit is seen outside an isolation ward, set up in view of coronavirus pandemic, at Aluva Government General Hospital in Kochi on Sunday. (PTI)

The CAIT has suggested that insurance companies may be mandated to introduce 'disruptions due to coronavirus' as an additional cover, and existing policyholders may be offered an option to add the additional cover.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 15, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
Traders' body CAIT has appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to direct regulator IRDAI to mandate insurance firms to introduce coverage for disruptions to businesses on account of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to Sitharaman, CAIT suggested that insurance companies may be mandated to introduce 'disruptions due to coronavirus' as an additional cover to fire and materials damage policies, and the existing policyholders may be offered an option to add the additional cover.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal highlighted the need for insurers to come up with need-based policies like cover against mosquito-borne diseases and vector-borne diseases, which can cover hospitalisation expenses due to coronavirus or fixed benefits upon its diagnosis.

CAIT has also sent a similar representation to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to take up the matter with Finance Ministry.

