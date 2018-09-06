GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Traders Call Nationwide Strike on Sept 28 Against Walmart-Flipkart Deal

Almost 7 crore traders across country will keep their shutters closed to protest against Walmart acquiring Flipkart, said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2018, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Traders Call Nationwide Strike on Sept 28 Against Walmart-Flipkart Deal
(File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Retailers association CAIT has called for nationwide traders' strike on September 28 to protest against acquisition of Flipkart by US retail giant Walmart, the traders' body said Thursday.

"We are observing Bharat trade bandh on September 28. Almost 7 crore traders across country will keep their shutters closed to protest against Walmart acquiring Flipkart," CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said.

He said that the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) will approach the government to annul the deal as it violates press note 3 of 2016, which clearly says that no foreign direct investment will be allowed in e-commerce.

Reacting to CAIT's call for nationwide bandh, Walmart said it remains committed to contributing to the Indian economy by supporting smallholder farmers, manufacturers, and kirana (grocery) customers.

"Flipkart is a prominent player in India with a strong, entrepreneurial leadership team that is a good cultural fit with Walmart. We believe that the combination of Walmart's global expertise and Flipkart will position us for long-term success and enable us to contribute to India's economic growth," Walmart spokesperson said.

CAIT has challenged Walmart-Flipkart deal before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

"If need be, we will take the fight to Supreme Court. Business of traders is adversely effected because Walmart is using e-commerce platform passage as a way to infiltrate goods sourced globally by it to influence Indian retail market," Khandelwal noted.

He alleged that through e-commerce Walmart will dump products in Indian retail market that it sources globally and indulge in predatory pricing and other malpractices.

"Ultimately domestic manufacturing sector and the traders will lose their business because of uneven level playing field," Khandelwal added.

The CAIT is also launching a 90-days Digital Rath Yatra beginning September 15 from Delhi.

"The Digital Rath will have LEDs on its wall and audio system to address people around," Khandelwal said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,242.81 +224.50 ( +0.59%)

Nifty 50

11,536.90 +59.95 ( +0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,261.40 +34.40 +2.80
Aurobindo Pharm 759.30 +62.35 +8.95
Adani Enterpris 163.70 -47.25 -22.40
HDFC 1,956.15 +18.75 +0.97
Zee Entertain 470.40 -12.05 -2.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Enterpris 163.80 -48.40 -22.81
Maruti Suzuki 8,772.30 -118.60 -1.33
Reliance 1,260.15 +34.35 +2.80
Aurobindo Pharm 759.55 +63.45 +9.12
Mahindra CIE 288.75 +11.90 +4.30
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,261.40 +34.40 +2.80
Cipla 662.10 +15.55 +2.41
Coal India 283.65 +6.05 +2.18
Sun Pharma 677.40 +13.65 +2.06
Power Grid Corp 199.30 +3.65 +1.87
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,260.15 +34.35 +2.80
Power Grid Corp 199.20 +4.30 +2.21
Coal India 283.20 +5.70 +2.05
Sun Pharma 676.65 +13.25 +2.00
Kotak Mahindra 1,255.00 +16.45 +1.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 470.40 -12.05 -2.50
Hindalco 235.40 -4.55 -1.90
Maruti Suzuki 8,759.85 -136.25 -1.53
Yes Bank 339.20 -4.60 -1.34
Bajaj Finance 2,684.10 -32.80 -1.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 339.00 -4.90 -1.42
Maruti Suzuki 8,772.30 -118.60 -1.33
ICICI Bank 328.45 -1.50 -0.45
Infosys 727.95 -1.85 -0.25
Asian Paints 1,313.60 -3.70 -0.28
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say

Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...