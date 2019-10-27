Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

Traders Write to CMs Seeking Help Against Ban on E-Cigarettes, Ask to Arrive at 'Rational' Decision

The traders have urged the states to conduct independent studies, evaluate the effects of e-cigarettes and arrive at a 'rational' decision.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Traders Write to CMs Seeking Help Against Ban on E-Cigarettes, Ask to Arrive at 'Rational' Decision
Image for representation.

Kolkata: An association of e-cigarette traders, in the wake of the recent nationwide ban on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) by the Centre, has sought the intervention of state governments into the matter. The Trade Representatives of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (TRENDS) has written to all chief ministers, and are hopeful of receiving replies from at least the non-BJP ruled states, an official of the association said.

The traders have urged the states to conduct independent studies, evaluate the effects of e-cigarettes and arrive at a "rational" decision. "Health is a state matter. The state health departments should seek the Centre's nod for conducting a study and taking independent decision on the use of e- cigarettes. We have written to the chief ministers in this regard and are expecting responses from at least the non-BJP states," TRENDS convener Praveen Rikhy said over phone.

In September, the BJP-led central government banned production, import, sale and distribution of e-cigarettes and similar products, citing health risks. In its plea to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TRENDS said, "We would request you, as the leader of West Bengal, to ask the central government to allow your state health department to conduct its own research and study so that a rational decision benefitting maximum number of people of the state can be taken."

With overall tobacco users (15 years and above) at 36.8 per cent and smokers at 16.7 per cent, the figures in the state are "quite alarming", Rikhy said. TRENDS claimed that e-cigarettes could be a solution - both for smokers who want to "move to a lesser harmful option", and the state which gains from lower health costs and better mortality rates.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,583.90 +1.30 ( +0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 281.55 7.26
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
Interglobe Avi 1,467.80 -11.84
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.16
Piramal Enter 1,592.35 -7.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,228.70 -0.59
SBI 281.60 7.19
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.18
Piramal Enter 1,590.40 -7.73
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
SBI 281.55 7.26
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.16
Cipla 459.85 2.91
Sun Pharma 417.50 2.85
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
SBI 281.60 7.19
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.18
Sun Pharma 417.05 2.72
TCS 2,125.05 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 217.00 -8.65
Tata Motors 126.85 -4.98
Titan Company 1,335.00 -2.88
UltraTechCement 4,196.60 -2.67
JSW Steel 217.35 -2.47
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 126.95 -4.87
Vedanta 142.05 -2.47
HDFC 2,102.90 -2.01
Kotak Mahindra 1,587.90 -1.57
Hero Motocorp 2,655.60 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram