TRAI Chief Allays Concerns on Dip in Mobile User Base, Rules Out Intervention

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
TRAI Chief Allays Concerns on Dip in Mobile User Base, Rules Out Intervention
India's total wireless subscriber base fell to 1,161.8 million on March 31, 2019, shedding 21.87 million users over the previous month, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India recently.
(Photo for representation)
Loading...
New Delhi: The recent drop seen in the mobile subscriber base is not a cause of worry nor does it call for the regulator's intervention as the fluctuation is on account of multiple factors like minimum recharge plans and will correct in due course, TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said.
India's total wireless subscriber base fell to 1,161.8 million on March 31, 2019, shedding 21.87 million users over the previous month, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently. The overall tele-density in India declined to 90.11 at the end of March from 91.86 in February.
Sharma, however, sought to allay any concern on the headline subscriber numbers.
"These are fluctuations which happen due to multiple factors, like telecom operators have started monthly minimal recharge to keep the connections live...that could have led to inactive connections getting removed. These are minor variations which I don't think are major fluctuations, and I don't think it is a cause for worry," Sharma said.
Asked if the regulator intends to intervene to contain the situation, he said, "There is no question of intervening".
"The way data services are being used by the people, I am sure this market is not going to stop. The fluctuation in numbers are due to multiple factors so these corrections, they take place due to certain factors. They are not a matter of concern," he emphasised.
Mobile subscriber base of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel shrunk by nearly 14.5 million and 15.1 million, respectively, as of March (over the previous month) while Reliance Jio added 9.4 million users in the month, according to the TRAI data.
"Total wireless subscribers declined from 1,183.68 million at the end of Feb-19 to 1,161.81 million at the end of Mar-19, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 1.85 per cent," it said.
The wireless subscription in urban areas declined to 650.49 million in March-end from 656.57 million in February-end, and rural user base also plunged to 511.32 million from 527.11 million during the period.
Industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) also has been of the opinion that not too much should be read into the drop in mobile subscriber numbers for March, as the reduced numbers are a result of consolidation of multiple, unused SIMs and weeding out of low-usage connections by operators.
India's total wireless subscriber base fell to 1,161.8 million on March 31, 2019, shedding 21.87 million users over the previous month, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently. The overall tele-density in India declined to 90.11 at the end of March from 91.86 in February.
Sharma, however, sought to allay any concern on the headline subscriber numbers.
"These are fluctuations which happen due to multiple factors, like telecom operators have started monthly minimal recharge to keep the connections live...that could have led to inactive connections getting removed. These are minor variations which I don't think are major fluctuations, and I don't think it is a cause for worry," Sharma said.
Asked if the regulator intends to intervene to contain the situation, he said, "There is no question of intervening".
"The way data services are being used by the people, I am sure this market is not going to stop. The fluctuation in numbers are due to multiple factors so these corrections, they take place due to certain factors. They are not a matter of concern," he emphasised.
Mobile subscriber base of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel shrunk by nearly 14.5 million and 15.1 million, respectively, as of March (over the previous month) while Reliance Jio added 9.4 million users in the month, according to the TRAI data.
"Total wireless subscribers declined from 1,183.68 million at the end of Feb-19 to 1,161.81 million at the end of Mar-19, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 1.85 per cent," it said.
The wireless subscription in urban areas declined to 650.49 million in March-end from 656.57 million in February-end, and rural user base also plunged to 511.32 million from 527.11 million during the period.
Industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) also has been of the opinion that not too much should be read into the drop in mobile subscriber numbers for March, as the reduced numbers are a result of consolidation of multiple, unused SIMs and weeding out of low-usage connections by operators.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,330.15
|0.03
|HDFC
|2,182.65
|-0.08
|HDFC Bank
|2,425.35
|-0.58
|SBI
|352.50
|-0.30
|Just Dial
|765.60
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|147.95
|-4.27
|Just Dial
|769.25
|2.96
|NCC
|97.85
|-16.33
|Reliance
|1,329.75
|-0.06
|Bajaj Finance
|3,469.70
|-0.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|760.35
|3.45
|Asian Paints
|1,407.30
|2.38
|TCS
|2,196.55
|2.34
|IOC
|165.55
|2.22
|Adani Ports
|416.40
|1.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,406.70
|2.43
|TCS
|2,196.85
|2.40
|HCL Tech
|1,093.50
|1.52
|ONGC
|171.85
|1.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,604.50
|1.16
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|147.80
|-4.65
|ITC
|278.55
|-3.50
|Grasim
|886.10
|-2.78
|M&M
|647.05
|-2.21
|Zee Entertain
|357.45
|-2.14
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Buying a New Tata Sky Connection? Here Are All The Set Top Box Choices, at New Prices
- Happy Birthday R Madhavan: These Pictures of Maddy Prove He is Getting Hotter With Age
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results