English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Trai Chief Sees New Govt Pushing Reforms in Telecom, 5G Roll-out
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has been in favour of review of licence fees, spectrum usage charges and the universal service obligation fund levy to enhance the overall ease of doing business.
Image for representation. (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Trai Chairman R S Sharma on Thursday exuded confidence that the new government will work with "renewed vigour" to accelerate reforms in the telecom sector with sharp focus on 5G roll-out and the implementation of the new telecom policy.
Sharma said it is for the government to take a call on its priorities for the sector but added that he sees an accelerated implementation of various provisions of the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP).
"It is for the government to take a call on the priorities. But, my understanding is that on NDCP which was announced last year...there will be accelerated implementation of provisions," Sharma told PTI.
Asked if the continuity of the Narendra Modi-led government would ensure that pending issues in the sector are taken up expeditiously, Sharma said, "I think the telecom department has been addressing the issues earlier also, and I am sure there will be new renewed vigour."
"I am sure it will accelerate...the reforms in the telecom sector will accelerate further," he said.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has been in favour of review of licence fees, spectrum usage charges and the universal service obligation fund levy to enhance the overall ease of doing business.
On whether some of the long-pending suggestions could be taken up now, Sharma said Trai has already given a number of recommendations to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) with a view to rationalise the levies in the telecom sector.
"I am sure the government will consider them," he said.
Currently, telecom service providers are required to pay a one-time non-refundable entry fee prior to signing of the licence agreement. Additionally, operators are also under an obligation to pay an annual licence fee which is a percentage of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR); under the unified licence agreement, the licence fee currently is 8 per cent of the AGR.
The telecom service providers also pay spectrum-related charges, including payment for allotment and use of spectrum.
Sharma said it is for the government to take a call on its priorities for the sector but added that he sees an accelerated implementation of various provisions of the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP).
"It is for the government to take a call on the priorities. But, my understanding is that on NDCP which was announced last year...there will be accelerated implementation of provisions," Sharma told PTI.
Asked if the continuity of the Narendra Modi-led government would ensure that pending issues in the sector are taken up expeditiously, Sharma said, "I think the telecom department has been addressing the issues earlier also, and I am sure there will be new renewed vigour."
"I am sure it will accelerate...the reforms in the telecom sector will accelerate further," he said.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has been in favour of review of licence fees, spectrum usage charges and the universal service obligation fund levy to enhance the overall ease of doing business.
On whether some of the long-pending suggestions could be taken up now, Sharma said Trai has already given a number of recommendations to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) with a view to rationalise the levies in the telecom sector.
"I am sure the government will consider them," he said.
Currently, telecom service providers are required to pay a one-time non-refundable entry fee prior to signing of the licence agreement. Additionally, operators are also under an obligation to pay an annual licence fee which is a percentage of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR); under the unified licence agreement, the licence fee currently is 8 per cent of the AGR.
The telecom service providers also pay spectrum-related charges, including payment for allotment and use of spectrum.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,329.75
|1.27
|Infosys
|733.55
|0.79
|TCS
|2,146.30
|1.84
|SBI
|353.55
|1.41
|Yes Bank
|155.00
|2.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|80.55
|-3.88
|Yes Bank
|154.55
|1.88
|Reliance
|1,330.60
|1.32
|NTPC
|135.35
|3.44
|Just Dial
|747.15
|8.28
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|135.10
|3.21
|Bharti Airtel
|346.70
|2.33
|Yes Bank
|155.00
|2.18
|BPCL
|407.65
|2.13
|Bajaj Finance
|3,481.65
|2.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|135.35
|3.44
|Bharti Airtel
|346.60
|2.33
|Bajaj Finance
|3,481.00
|2.07
|TCS
|2,145.40
|1.91
|Yes Bank
|154.55
|1.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|412.75
|-2.61
|Eicher Motors
|19,891.50
|-2.61
|Zee Entertain
|365.25
|-1.96
|M&M
|661.70
|-1.55
|JSW Steel
|276.60
|-1.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|412.75
|-2.39
|M&M
|661.45
|-1.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,586.10
|-1.35
|Vedanta
|163.95
|-1.12
|ONGC
|169.65
|-1.11
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Face Shareholders Vote Amid Pressure of Stepping Down
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results