English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
TRAI Unveils Beta Site for Comparison of Mobile Tariffs
Emphasising that it has a mandate to ensure transparency in the sector, TRAI said that various tariff plans and other tariff instruments are being provided on its website in downloadable format, for easy access.
(photo for representation)
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday unveiled the beta version of a portal that aims to bring on one platform, the tariffs offered by telecom operators in different service areas.
The move is expected to provide more transparency and information on multiple tariff offerings by telcos, helping consumers at large.
“To enable consumers see tariffs of different TSPs (telecom service providers) and different Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) at a single place, a beta version of the portal, namely www.tariff.trai.gov.in has been released today,” TRAI said in a statement.
Emphasising that it has a mandate to ensure transparency in the sector, TRAI said that various tariff plans and other tariff instruments are being provided on its website in downloadable format, for easy access.
At present, the operators offer information on various tariffs on their own websites. TRAI noted that the new platform would not only benefit the consumers but also help other stakeholders do a comparative analysis.
As a first step, TRAI has made tariff data available for the Delhi circle, and sought user feedback about the new site.
“To get initial feedback on the look and feel of this portal from consumers, beta version of tariff data for Delhi LSA is also made available on the Trai website www.trai.gov.in. The details on the website are as reported by the TSPs of Delhi LSA,” it added.
Also Watch
The move is expected to provide more transparency and information on multiple tariff offerings by telcos, helping consumers at large.
“To enable consumers see tariffs of different TSPs (telecom service providers) and different Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) at a single place, a beta version of the portal, namely www.tariff.trai.gov.in has been released today,” TRAI said in a statement.
Emphasising that it has a mandate to ensure transparency in the sector, TRAI said that various tariff plans and other tariff instruments are being provided on its website in downloadable format, for easy access.
At present, the operators offer information on various tariffs on their own websites. TRAI noted that the new platform would not only benefit the consumers but also help other stakeholders do a comparative analysis.
As a first step, TRAI has made tariff data available for the Delhi circle, and sought user feedback about the new site.
“To get initial feedback on the look and feel of this portal from consumers, beta version of tariff data for Delhi LSA is also made available on the Trai website www.trai.gov.in. The details on the website are as reported by the TSPs of Delhi LSA,” it added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|589.55
|+16.35
|+2.85
|Infosys
|1,125.20
|-8.00
|-0.71
|Indiabulls Vent
|374.20
|-6.15
|-1.62
|HDFC
|1,889.70
|+19.25
|+1.03
|TCS
|3,166.60
|-21.05
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Idea Cellular
|71.40
|+0.15
|+0.21
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,102.70
|+1.05
|+0.05
|Indiabulls Vent
|373.45
|-6.95
|-1.83
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.85
|+2.94
|Reliance
|943.70
|+6.45
|+0.69
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.70
|+2.86
|HUL
|1,445.55
|+26.05
|+1.84
|Titan Company
|997.60
|+17.10
|+1.74
|NTPC
|176.95
|+2.85
|+1.64
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|+4.15
|+1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.85
|+2.94
|NTPC
|177.15
|+3.45
|+1.99
|HUL
|1,445.75
|+25.95
|+1.83
|ICICI Bank
|291.70
|+4.30
|+1.50
|ITC
|267.75
|+3.25
|+1.23
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|532.40
|-10.00
|-1.84
|Bharti Infratel
|334.00
|-6.05
|-1.78
|Wipro
|284.75
|-5.15
|-1.78
|Sun Pharma
|512.15
|-7.25
|-1.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,357.25
|-14.90
|-1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|532.55
|-9.65
|-1.78
|Sun Pharma
|513.05
|-6.60
|-1.27
|Adani Ports
|383.00
|-4.80
|-1.24
|Wipro
|286.65
|-3.30
|-1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,158.25
|-74.05
|-0.80
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
- Jodhpur Court Allows Salman Khan to Travel Abroad
- Fresh IPL Betting Racket Cracked by Delhi Police
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?
- Suicide Machine That Kills Users at The Press of a Button Attracts Crowd at Amsterdam Funeral Show