GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TRAI Unveils Beta Site for Comparison of Mobile Tariffs

Emphasising that it has a mandate to ensure transparency in the sector, TRAI said that various tariff plans and other tariff instruments are being provided on its website in downloadable format, for easy access.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2018, 10:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TRAI Unveils Beta Site for Comparison of Mobile Tariffs
(photo for representation)
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday unveiled the beta version of a portal that aims to bring on one platform, the tariffs offered by telecom operators in different service areas.

The move is expected to provide more transparency and information on multiple tariff offerings by telcos, helping consumers at large.

“To enable consumers see tariffs of different TSPs (telecom service providers) and different Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) at a single place, a beta version of the portal, namely www.tariff.trai.gov.in has been released today,” TRAI said in a statement.

Emphasising that it has a mandate to ensure transparency in the sector, TRAI said that various tariff plans and other tariff instruments are being provided on its website in downloadable format, for easy access.

At present, the operators offer information on various tariffs on their own websites. TRAI noted that the new platform would not only benefit the consumers but also help other stakeholders do a comparative analysis.

As a first step, TRAI has made tariff data available for the Delhi circle, and sought user feedback about the new site.

“To get initial feedback on the look and feel of this portal from consumers, beta version of tariff data for Delhi LSA is also made available on the Trai website www.trai.gov.in. The details on the website are as reported by the TSPs of Delhi LSA,” it added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,395.06 +89.63 ( +0.26%)

Nifty 50

10,548.70 +20.35 ( +0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 589.55 +16.35 +2.85
Infosys 1,125.20 -8.00 -0.71
Indiabulls Vent 374.20 -6.15 -1.62
HDFC 1,889.70 +19.25 +1.03
TCS 3,166.60 -21.05 -0.66
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Idea Cellular 71.40 +0.15 +0.21
Dr Reddys Labs 2,102.70 +1.05 +0.05
Indiabulls Vent 373.45 -6.95 -1.83
Power Grid Corp 204.90 +5.85 +2.94
Reliance 943.70 +6.45 +0.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 204.90 +5.70 +2.86
HUL 1,445.55 +26.05 +1.84
Titan Company 997.60 +17.10 +1.74
NTPC 176.95 +2.85 +1.64
ICICI Bank 291.75 +4.15 +1.44
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 204.90 +5.85 +2.94
NTPC 177.15 +3.45 +1.99
HUL 1,445.75 +25.95 +1.83
ICICI Bank 291.70 +4.30 +1.50
ITC 267.75 +3.25 +1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 532.40 -10.00 -1.84
Bharti Infratel 334.00 -6.05 -1.78
Wipro 284.75 -5.15 -1.78
Sun Pharma 512.15 -7.25 -1.40
Indiabulls Hsg 1,357.25 -14.90 -1.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 532.55 -9.65 -1.78
Sun Pharma 513.05 -6.60 -1.27
Adani Ports 383.00 -4.80 -1.24
Wipro 286.65 -3.30 -1.14
Maruti Suzuki 9,158.25 -74.05 -0.80
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

Recommended For You