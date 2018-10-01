GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Trump Administration Wants Trade Deal With India, Says White House Official

The discussions with India on a trade deal is at an "early" stage, the top White House official said.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2018, 9:22 PM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: The Trump Administration wants a trade deal with India, but it is too early to talk about it, a senior White House official said Monday.

"We want to (have a trade) deal (with India). (But) It's way too early for me. I do not want to get in front of that process," White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters here when asked what kind of trade deal US wants to have with India.

The discussions with India on a trade deal is at an "early" stage, the top White House official said.

"We would love a deal with India. But it's way too early," Kudlow said.

The top White House official was talking to reporters after US and Canada reached an agreement, alongside Mexico, on a new, modernized trade agreement for the 21st Century: the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Over the weekend, for the second time in last few weeks, President Donald Trump spoke about a trade deal with India claiming that it is New Delhi that wants a trade deal with the US.

Trump's remarks came days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India where he had detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade and a possible trade deal between the two countries.
