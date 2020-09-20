Trump Backs Proposed TikTok Deal With Oracle, Walmart

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s given his blessing to a proposed deal between Oracle and Walmart for the U.S. operations of TikTok, the Chinese-owned app he’s targeted for national security and data privacy concerns.

Trump said the proposed deal will result in a new company likely to be based in Texas and under the control of U.S.-based Oracle and Walmart.

I have given the deal my blessing, he said. If they get it done, thats great. If they dont, thats OK too.

Trump has been targeting TikTok, a video app popular with younger people, as well as WeChat, another Chinese-owned app. The dispute over the two apps is the latest flashpoint in the rising tensions between the worlds two largest economies.

