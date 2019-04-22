Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Trump Decides Not to Grant Waiver to India, 7 Others Importing Iranian Oil

As a result of this decision all countries including India would have to bring down its import of oil from Iran by May 2. Iran is India's third-largest oil supplier behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Trump Decides Not to Grant Waiver to India, 7 Others Importing Iranian Oil
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran. (Reuters/Representative image)
Loading...
Washington: In a move that could have implications on India's energy security, US President Donald Trump on Monday decided not to grant sanctions exemptions to any oil customers of Iran, further squeezing Tehran's top export commodity.

"President Donald J. Trump has decided not to reissue Significant Reduction Exceptions (SREs) when they expire in early May. This decision is intended to bring Iran's oil exports to zero, denying the regime its principal source of revenue," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The US re-imposed sanctions on Iran last November, after President Trump pulled out of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The US' move which is seen as an escalation of President Trump administration's "maximum pressure" on Iran comes after it last year gave temporary 180-days waiver to eight countries, including India, China, Turkey and Japan among others.

As a result of this decision all countries including India would have to bring down its import of oil from Iran by May 2. Greece, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have already heavily reduced their oil imports from Iran.

Iran is India's third-largest oil supplier behind Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Iran supplied 18.4 million tonnes of crude oil during April 2017 and January 2018 (first 10 months of 2017-18 fiscal).

The US, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, three of the world's great energy producers, along with its friends and allies, are committed to ensuring that global oil markets remain adequately supplied, Sanders said.

"We have agreed to take timely action to assure that global demand is met as all Iranian oil is removed from the market," she said.

In a statement, Sanders said the Trump Administration and its allies are determined to sustain and expand the maximum economic pressure campaign against Iran to end the regime's destabilising activity threatening the United States, its partners and allies, and security in the Middle East.

"The President's decision to eliminate all SREs follows the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, demonstrating the US' commitment to disrupting Iran's terror network and changing the regime's malign behaviour. We welcome the support of our friends and allies for this effort," Sanders said.

China and India are currently the largest importers of Iranian oil. If they don't go along with Trump's demands, that could cause tensions in both bilateral relationships and spill over into other issues, like trade, the Washington Post reported.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,645.18 -495.10 ( -1.26%)

NIFTY 50

11,594.45 -158.35 ( -1.35%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,345.35 -2.93
HDFC Bank 2,268.70 -1.09
Jet Airways 154.70 -6.16
Yes Bank 238.35 -6.82
Indiabulls Hsg 733.95 -8.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Marico 364.25 -0.08
SpiceJet 125.15 -8.15
Jet Airways 154.60 -5.67
Yes Bank 238.40 -6.62
Larsen 1,358.85 -0.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 288.25 1.21
Bharti Airtel 349.40 0.71
Tech Mahindra 805.35 0.62
Infosys 721.05 0.56
TCS 2,161.45 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 349.85 0.89
TCS 2,164.35 0.88
Infosys 720.60 0.59
NTPC 135.75 0.26
Power Grid Corp 194.60 0.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 733.95 -8.32
Yes Bank 238.35 -6.82
BPCL 340.10 -6.28
IndusInd Bank 1,691.00 -4.15
IOC 149.75 -4.07
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 238.40 -6.62
IndusInd Bank 1,691.45 -4.11
Reliance 1,344.80 -2.76
ICICI Bank 394.60 -2.54
HDFC 1,955.05 -2.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram