Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a Sept. 15 deadline.
The Republican president, who last week threatened to ban TikTok over national security concerns, said he had a great conversation with Microsoft’s chief executive and that it might be easier if Microsoft buys all of TikTok rather than 30%.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f284f00fbcc0112a8a34185
[youtube_id] => hHHkDBCZvg8
[title] => Sushant Singh Rajput’s Brother in Law’s Explosive Chat With Mumbai Police Revealed
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f2845d959a51412a27748d3
[youtube_id] => sYXxucZE2tc
[title] => Chinese Sponsors For IPL Has The Galwan Betrayal Forgotten ? | Brass Tacks With Zakka Jacob
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-07-31T22:46:09.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-03T22:46:09.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)