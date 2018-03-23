English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 33/59 seats
|16
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 75
UPA 52
OTH 91
26
Trump’s China Tariffs Drag Nifty Below 10,000-Mark, Sensex Down 471 Points in Opening Trade
The BSE Sensex plunged below the 33,000-level, plummeting 471.44 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 32,534.83. The gauge had lost 129.91 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty too cracked below the crucial 10,000 mark by diving 153.45 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 9,961.30.
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: Domestic equities took a beating on Friday amid global selloff after US President Donald Trump imposed $60 billion tariffs on Chinese imports — a move that has fuelled fears of a global trade war.
The BSE Sensex plunged below the 33,000-level, plummeting 471.44 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 32,534.83. The gauge had lost 129.91 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty too cracked below the crucial 10,000 mark by diving 153.45 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 9,961.30.
All the sectoral indices, led by metal, realty, banking and capital goods stocks, were trading in the red, falling up to 2.77 per cent. Top laggards were Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and L&T, falling by up to 3.08 per cent.
Investor sentiment turned extremely bearish, in line with sharp losses on the Wall Street and Asian markets, on growing fears of a global trade war after Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing drawing up a list of retaliatory measures, brokers said.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued selling on domestic bourses. On a net basis, they sold shares worth Rs 1,065.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 1,127.78 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 3.54 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 2.78 per cent in early deals. The Shanghai Composite index dropped by 3.06 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.93 per cent lower on Thursday.
Also Watch
The BSE Sensex plunged below the 33,000-level, plummeting 471.44 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 32,534.83. The gauge had lost 129.91 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty too cracked below the crucial 10,000 mark by diving 153.45 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 9,961.30.
All the sectoral indices, led by metal, realty, banking and capital goods stocks, were trading in the red, falling up to 2.77 per cent. Top laggards were Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and L&T, falling by up to 3.08 per cent.
Investor sentiment turned extremely bearish, in line with sharp losses on the Wall Street and Asian markets, on growing fears of a global trade war after Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing drawing up a list of retaliatory measures, brokers said.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued selling on domestic bourses. On a net basis, they sold shares worth Rs 1,065.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 1,127.78 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 3.54 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 2.78 per cent in early deals. The Shanghai Composite index dropped by 3.06 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.93 per cent lower on Thursday.
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|894.30
|-13.85
|-1.53
|ICICI Bank
|275.15
|-8.10
|-2.86
|Axis Bank
|497.50
|-20.70
|-3.99
|Tata Steel
|557.55
|-23.35
|-4.02
|Infosys
|1,165.05
|+3.75
|+0.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Piramal Enter
|2,385.65
|-92.00
|-3.71
|Axis Bank
|497.90
|-20.40
|-3.94
|Hero Motocorp
|3,388.25
|-66.60
|-1.93
|Tata Steel
|557.95
|-22.60
|-3.89
|BPCL
|411.90
|-2.70
|-0.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.20
|+6.00
|+1.79
|HCL Tech
|945.30
|+14.75
|+1.59
|Zee Entertain
|564.50
|+5.30
|+0.95
|Infosys
|1,165.40
|+4.10
|+0.35
|Power Grid Corp
|193.35
|+0.65
|+0.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,165.55
|+6.75
|+0.58
|NTPC
|171.10
|+0.60
|+0.35
|Coal India
|269.70
|+0.70
|+0.26
|M&M
|731.50
|+1.70
|+0.23
|Asian Paints
|1,110.40
|+3.05
|+0.28
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|206.25
|-10.55
|-4.87
|Vedanta
|277.80
|-14.00
|-4.80
|Tata Steel
|557.55
|-23.35
|-4.02
|Axis Bank
|497.35
|-20.85
|-4.02
|Yes Bank
|287.45
|-10.80
|-3.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|497.90
|-20.40
|-3.94
|Tata Steel
|557.95
|-22.60
|-3.89
|Yes Bank
|287.60
|-10.65
|-3.57
|Bajaj Auto
|2,756.00
|-86.05
|-3.03
|SBI
|234.30
|-7.30
|-3.02
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married
- Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Day 2 in Auckland
- Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to Rekindle Relationship?
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in a Budget of Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy